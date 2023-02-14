Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Raheem Sterling is struggling with a knee problem and has not travelled to Germany

Chelsea will be without England forward Raheem Sterling for the first leg of Wednesday's last-16 Champions League tie at Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the Blues squad for the knockout stages along with several of their January signings.

Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk may start, and Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana are also travelling.

Dortmund's teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko is out with an ankle injury.

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller or French forward Anthony Modeste are expected to start in place of the 18-year-old.

The German side have won all six of their matches this year and currently sit third in the Bundesliga.

However, head coach Edin Terzic says it will be difficult to know what to expect from their English opponents with Chelsea spending lavishly on the likes of British record signing Fernandez in January while still being without the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

"It is not easy to analyse [Chelsea]," Terzic said.

"After the Champions League draw we watched their games but then in the transfer window there was so much movement from them.

"They sold key players, brought in other key players. Then we saw the official Champions League list but then there was the transfer of Joao Felix, for example," Terzic added.

"So you don't know how they will play. In defence they played with four but before also with three in the back. We will prepare for everything."

Chelsea's midfield must step up

The loss of Sterling, who also missed Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham with a knee problem, will come as a blow to manager Graham Potter, who for all Chelsea's January spending did not see an established goalscorer arrive at Stamford Bridge.

With Aubameyang - the club's only proven goalscorer at this level - unavailable against his former club, Glenn Hoddle, who managed Chelsea for three years between 1993-1996 says the club's midfielders will have to contribute more.

The Blues have won once and scored just four goals in their last eight games in all competitions.

"They haven't got a 20-plus goalscorer, so everyone's got to come to the table to get Chelsea over the line in games," said Hoddle.

"The key to their success will be the likes of Mason Mount, Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz all chipping in scoring.

"The Champions League, if they get through Dortmund, could be the tipping point for him [Potter] going on a really good run, for getting the confidence in the squad.

"The problem is they don't look like a functioning team at the moment. They missed out on a striker, which was surprising."