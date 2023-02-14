Chris Sutton joins John Murray and Matthew Upson at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for live coverage of Arsenal v Man City on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website. Coverage starts at 19:00 GMT. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

The Premier League's top two meet at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, when leaders Arsenal take on defending champions Manchester City.

A place at the summit is at stake - City will go above the Gunners on goal difference if they win, although Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have a game in hand - but who will take away the points?

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton is making predictions for every top-flight game this season, against a variety of guests.

For this potentially pivotal match in the title race, he is taking on followers of both teams - You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi, who supports Arsenal, and Cassia bassist Lou Cotterill, a Manchester City fan.

Scroll down to see who they think will win - and make your own prediction at the bottom of the page.

How crucial is Haaland to City?

Prolific City striker Erling Haaland is a doubt to face the Gunners after he was injured in Sunday's win over Aston Villa. The 22-year-old Norwegian has scored 25 Premier League goals in 21 games this season, but did not have a shot at goal in City's last away game, a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham earlier this month.

Haaland has not found the net in any of his four away games in all competitions in 2023.

Sutton: "The suggestion City are a better team without Haaland is a stupid one. It is the players around him who need to do better - we know they are not playing as well as they can.

"People are looking at Haaland but he needs a supply line and, if it is what it should be, then Haaland will get chances - and we know he will take them."

City fan Lou Cotterill: "If Haaland isn't fit, Julian Alvarez can come in and cause Arsenal different problems. Ideally we'd want Haaland in there, though. This game could come down to a moment of magic and he's capable of producing one.

"Kevin de Bruyne is our most important player at the moment, though. Players like Nathan Ake and Riyad Mahrez have definitely stepped up in recent weeks, but you could see from Sunday that if De Bruyne is at the top of his game, he takes us to a different level."

Arsenal fan Josh Franceschi: "Haaland's stats speak volumes. He's absolutely a threat, but so are all their players at that end of the pitch.

"For me, stopping De Bruyne - if he plays the way we know he can - is the biggest issue, but he seems to be a little off the boil since the World Cup and has been in and out of the team."

Why should Arsenal be confident this time?

City boss Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in 12 Premier League meetings with Arsenal and has won on his past five league visits to Emirates Stadium. But the Gunners have won eight and drawn two of their 10 home league games so far this season, while City have dropped points in half of their 10 away games - losing three.

Sutton: "City have issues down their left side, which go back to their decision to let Joao Cancelo go on loan to Bayern Munich in January.

"I suspect Ake will come in at left-back, as he did when City beat Arsenal in the FA Cup last month. Ake has been playing well and scored the only goal in that game, but he doesn't usually offer as much going forward and I have a feeling Bukayo Saka will have a much bigger say in deciding the game for Arsenal down that flank."

Arsenal fan Josh Franceschi: "Opposition full-backs are terrified of our wide players and our goals are being shared throughout the squad now.

"But the big difference about Arsenal this season is our energy, not just from the manager, staff and players but between the fans and the team. Arteta has reconnected the players and the supporters and the Emirates has become a fortress - and that's really brought the belief back for everyone."

City fan Lou Cotterill: "We won't fear Arsenal, but you have to be wary of the threat they pose going forward.

"Arteta has got the players on board and they're all pulling in the same direction. It seems there's a real positivity around the club at the minute and they're riding that wave. How long it lasts, we'll have to wait and see."

Who is going to win on Wednesday, and why?

Arsenal fan Josh Franceschi: "Of course I'm going with my club! At home this season we've been very impressive and there really is an extraordinary atmosphere at the Emirates now.

"We saw in the FA Cup game a couple of weeks ago that the gap in quality has been closed between us and City and I just get the impression they are there to be beaten. It's a huge game and losing it isn't an option.

"It's too early to say that if we win, we also win the title - but being six points clear with a game in hand doesn't sound awful, does it?"

Josh's prediction: 3-1

City fan Lou Cotterill: "I have to back City! We've been playing these types of games for the past five or six years which will give us an edge over this Arsenal team, who are less experienced in these high-pressure moments.

"We can't afford to lose but if we can get the three points then it could give us the edge mentally over Arsenal in the title race."

Lou's prediction: 1-2

Sutton: It's so hard to call because they both have so much attacking talent, but it's worth pointing out that Arteta made lots of changes when he went to City in the FA Cup and did not show his hand in that game.

"Arsenal are not going change the way they play - they can't. From my experience of being in title races, you cannot start being conservative halfway through the season.

"So, I am sure the Gunners will be bold and play with the same intensity they usually do. It's the right thing to do because I am not convinced by City defensively - they have had so many different combinations at the back this season, which hasn't helped.

"I would not be surprised if this game ended up in a draw but, if I am going to pick a winner, I am going with Arsenal. When they get chances, they will take them.

"This is not a title decider, though. There is still a very long way to go and I still think City will win the league, even if they lose on Wednesday."

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Premier League prediction Result Sutton Josh Lou WEDNESDAY Arsenal v Man City x-x 2-1 3-1 1-2

