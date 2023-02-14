Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Captain Liam Kelly says the Motherwell players feel responsible for Steven Hammell's exit

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v St Mirren Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: Wednesday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Sportsound & follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Captain Liam Kelly says the Motherwell squad "feel the responsibility" of manager Steven Hammell's sacking.

Hammell's exit followed a Scottish Cup defeat to second-tier Raith Rovers on Saturday, which extended Motherwell's wretched form to one win in 14 games.

The Lanarkshire club welcome sixth-placed St Mirren on Wednesday, with only goal difference keeping them off the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

"Loads of us haven't been playing well enough," goalkeeper Kelly said.

"We let [Hammell] down with individual performances. We don't want to let the club down any more. The consequence of the manager leaving is horrible. The reality is here, it's well and truly kicked in. We need everyone pulling together."

In the aftermath of the cup defeat, Kelly spoke emotionally at Stark's Park and a "really difficult few days" have followed. But the former Rangers and Livingston keeper says the players must now do their talking on the pitch.

The midweek visit of St Mirren presents Motherwell the chance of ending an 11-game winless league run, with their last Premiership victory coming at Dundee United in October last year.

"Come Wednesday night St Mirren aren't going to feel sorry for us," Kelly added. "So we need to be ready to go again because there are still plenty of games left to try remain in the league.

"We can train and talk well, but people just want us to perform on the pitch now. This might be our most important three points of the season."