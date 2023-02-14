Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is still hopeful he will be fit for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers after sustaining a shoulder injury against St Mirren on Saturday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are in line to bank another £7m in transfer add-ons following the sales of some of their top academy talents to the Premier League. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Former Brazil and Inter Milan defender Ze Maria is a shock contender for the vacant Motherwell manager's job. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes his ex-side would eventually make a healthy profit on Malik Tillman if his current loan deal is made permanent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has revealed the signing of Mikey Devlin on a short-term was a little unplanned - but insists the centre-back has a chance to earn himself a longer stay at Easter Road. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Paul Hartley believes the Pittodrie club are in safe hands under former team-mate Barry Robson, who is currently in interim charge of the club. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell says his "belief and relationship" with Lee Johnson avoided the Easter Road boss facing the same fate as previous managers Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers centre-back Leon King wants to become a full Scotland international in the coming seasons after gaining Champions League experience. (Glasgow Times) external-link