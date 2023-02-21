Wrexham v Scunthorpe United

WrexhamWrexham19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|33
|24
|8
|1
|84
|30
|54
|80
|2
|Wrexham
|31
|23
|6
|2
|81
|30
|51
|75
|3
|Woking
|32
|17
|7
|8
|56
|35
|21
|58
|4
|Chesterfield
|30
|16
|6
|8
|53
|37
|16
|54
|5
|Barnet
|30
|16
|5
|9
|57
|49
|8
|53
|6
|Southend
|30
|14
|8
|8
|41
|26
|15
|50
|7
|Bromley
|31
|12
|11
|8
|46
|38
|8
|47
|8
|Eastleigh
|31
|14
|5
|12
|38
|36
|2
|47
|9
|Boreham Wood
|30
|11
|12
|7
|36
|29
|7
|45
|10
|Wealdstone
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38
|42
|-4
|44
|11
|Dag & Red
|31
|12
|6
|13
|46
|51
|-5
|42
|12
|Solihull Moors
|32
|11
|8
|13
|46
|45
|1
|41
|13
|Altrincham
|31
|10
|9
|12
|45
|55
|-10
|39
|14
|Aldershot
|33
|11
|5
|17
|46
|54
|-8
|38
|15
|Halifax
|31
|10
|6
|15
|28
|40
|-12
|36
|16
|Oldham
|30
|9
|8
|13
|41
|46
|-5
|35
|17
|Maidenhead United
|31
|9
|6
|16
|33
|45
|-12
|33
|18
|York
|31
|8
|8
|15
|36
|42
|-6
|32
|19
|Yeovil
|29
|6
|14
|9
|26
|32
|-6
|32
|20
|Dorking
|30
|8
|6
|16
|44
|71
|-27
|30
|21
|Gateshead
|30
|6
|11
|13
|37
|48
|-11
|29
|22
|Torquay
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|53
|-19
|29
|23
|Scunthorpe
|31
|6
|8
|17
|38
|61
|-23
|26
|24
|Maidstone United
|32
|5
|7
|20
|35
|70
|-35
|22
