National League
WokingWoking2BromleyBromley1

Woking v Bromley

Woking v Bromley

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 12MossBooked at 84mins
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 17KellermanBooked at 13minsSubstituted forHessenthalerat 80'minutes
  • 3Casey
  • 4CuthbertBooked at 80mins
  • 24Ince
  • 2LofthouseSubstituted forNwabuokeiat 80'minutes
  • 14BrowneBooked at 60mins
  • 8Daly
  • 10AmondSubstituted forMcNerneyat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 13Ross
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 19Hessenthaler
  • 20Dackers

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2ReynoldsBooked at 45mins
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 4Bingham
  • 23Topalloj
  • 14BergkampSubstituted forMarriottat 46'minutes
  • 20ArthursBooked at 48minsSubstituted forVenningsat 62'minutes
  • 35FisherSubstituted forForsterat 61'minutes
  • 11Dennis
  • 12Kendall

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 10Marriott
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 32Krauhaus
Referee:
James Durkin
Attendance:
1,798

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Woking 2, Bromley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Woking 2, Bromley 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Joe McNerney replaces Padraig Amond.

  4. Booking

    Daniel Moss (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Jake Hessenthaler replaces James Kellerman.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Solomon Nwabuokei replaces Kyran Lofthouse.

  7. Booking

    Scott Cuthbert (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. James Vennings replaces Jude Arthurs.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Harry Forster replaces Kellen Fisher.

  10. Dismissal

    Rhys Browne (Woking) is shown the red card.

  11. Booking

    Jude Arthurs (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Adam Marriott replaces Mitchel Bergkamp.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Woking 2, Bromley 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 2, Bromley 1.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 2, Bromley 1. James Kellerman (Woking).

  16. Booking

    Callum Reynolds (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 1. Scott Cuthbert (Woking).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 0, Bromley 1. Mitchel Bergkamp (Bromley).

  19. Booking

    James Kellerman (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

