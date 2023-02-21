Woking v Bromley

Match ends, Woking 2, Bromley 1.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Jaaskelainen
- 12MossBooked at 84mins
- 6Wilkinson
- 17KellermanBooked at 13minsSubstituted forHessenthalerat 80'minutes
- 3Casey
- 4CuthbertBooked at 80mins
- 24Ince
- 2LofthouseSubstituted forNwabuokeiat 80'minutes
- 14BrowneBooked at 60mins
- 8Daly
- 10AmondSubstituted forMcNerneyat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 5McNerney
- 13Ross
- 16Nwabuokei
- 19Hessenthaler
- 20Dackers
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 2ReynoldsBooked at 45mins
- 6Sowunmi
- 18Whitely
- 4Bingham
- 23Topalloj
- 14BergkampSubstituted forMarriottat 46'minutes
- 20ArthursBooked at 48minsSubstituted forVenningsat 62'minutes
- 35FisherSubstituted forForsterat 61'minutes
- 11Dennis
- 12Kendall
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 10Marriott
- 19Forster
- 21Vennings
- 32Krauhaus
- Referee:
- James Durkin
- Attendance:
- 1,798
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 2, Bromley 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Joe McNerney replaces Padraig Amond.
Booking
Daniel Moss (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jake Hessenthaler replaces James Kellerman.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Solomon Nwabuokei replaces Kyran Lofthouse.
Booking
Scott Cuthbert (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. James Vennings replaces Jude Arthurs.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Harry Forster replaces Kellen Fisher.
Dismissal
Rhys Browne (Woking) is shown the red card.
Booking
Jude Arthurs (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Adam Marriott replaces Mitchel Bergkamp.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 2, Bromley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 2, Bromley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 2, Bromley 1. James Kellerman (Woking).
Booking
Callum Reynolds (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Bromley 1. Scott Cuthbert (Woking).
Goal!
Goal! Woking 0, Bromley 1. Mitchel Bergkamp (Bromley).
Booking
James Kellerman (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
