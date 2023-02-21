Chesterfield 1-1 Wealdstone

Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1.
Chesterfield saw their winless National League run stretch to seven games after they were held to a draw at home by Wealdstone.
The visitors, fresh from Saturday's win over York, snatched the lead after 24 minutes when Micah Obiero fired home the rebound after home goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons tipped Ashley Charles' initial effort onto the crossbar.
It would prove to be that kind of night for Chesterfield, who were denied a leveller five minutes into the second half when a shot from Ryan Colclough struck the woodwork.
Chesterfield did finally draw level in the 65th minute when Armando Dobra curled home a superb effort from the edge of the box moments after coming off the bench.
The Spireites pushed in vain for a winner, with Darren Oldaker having a late penalty appeal turned down then Paul McCallum hitting his effort over the bar in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 16Sheckleford
- 21Palmer
- 26OldakerBooked at 31mins
- 3Horton
- 5Grimes
- 35JonesBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDobraat 61'minutes
- 4Akinola
- 7Mandeville
- 10ColcloughSubstituted forUchegbulamat 82'minutes
- 27QuigleySubstituted forMcCallumat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 15McCallum
- 17Dobra
- 18Uchegbulam
- 20King
- 28Banks
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 4Charles
- 14ObieroBooked at 54minsSubstituted forOlomolaat 59'minutes
- 7Allarakhia
- 5Freckleton
- 8FergusonSubstituted forKretzschmarat 75'minutes
- 18Dyer
- 21IlungaBooked at 35mins
- 24Barker
- 27WhittakerSubstituted forHaberghamat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Olomola
- 10Andrews
- 17Hutchinson
- 22Kretzschmar
- 29Habergham
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
- Attendance:
- 5,472
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Ryan Colclough.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Max Kretzschmar replaces Nathan Ferguson.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1. Armando Dobra (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armando Dobra replaces Michael Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Paul McCallum replaces Joe Quigley.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Olufela Olomola replaces Micah Obiero.
Booking
Micah Obiero (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Sam Habergham replaces Tarrelle Whittaker.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Wealdstone 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Wealdstone 1.
Booking
Michael Jones (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Brooklyn Ilunga (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Darren Oldaker (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Wealdstone 1. Micah Obiero (Wealdstone).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.