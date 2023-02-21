Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield1WealdstoneWealdstone1

Chesterfield 1-1 Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Chesterfield saw their winless National League run stretch to seven games after they were held to a draw at home by Wealdstone.

The visitors, fresh from Saturday's win over York, snatched the lead after 24 minutes when Micah Obiero fired home the rebound after home goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons tipped Ashley Charles' initial effort onto the crossbar.

It would prove to be that kind of night for Chesterfield, who were denied a leveller five minutes into the second half when a shot from Ryan Colclough struck the woodwork.

Chesterfield did finally draw level in the 65th minute when Armando Dobra curled home a superb effort from the edge of the box moments after coming off the bench.

The Spireites pushed in vain for a winner, with Darren Oldaker having a late penalty appeal turned down then Paul McCallum hitting his effort over the bar in stoppage time.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 21Palmer
  • 26OldakerBooked at 31mins
  • 3Horton
  • 5Grimes
  • 35JonesBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDobraat 61'minutes
  • 4Akinola
  • 7Mandeville
  • 10ColcloughSubstituted forUchegbulamat 82'minutes
  • 27QuigleySubstituted forMcCallumat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15McCallum
  • 17Dobra
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 20King
  • 28Banks

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 14ObieroBooked at 54minsSubstituted forOlomolaat 59'minutes
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 5Freckleton
  • 8FergusonSubstituted forKretzschmarat 75'minutes
  • 18Dyer
  • 21IlungaBooked at 35mins
  • 24Barker
  • 27WhittakerSubstituted forHaberghamat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Olomola
  • 10Andrews
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 29Habergham
Referee:
Andrew Miller
Attendance:
5,472

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Ryan Colclough.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Max Kretzschmar replaces Nathan Ferguson.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 1, Wealdstone 1. Armando Dobra (Chesterfield).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Armando Dobra replaces Michael Jones.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Paul McCallum replaces Joe Quigley.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Olufela Olomola replaces Micah Obiero.

  9. Booking

    Micah Obiero (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Sam Habergham replaces Tarrelle Whittaker.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Wealdstone 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Wealdstone 1.

  13. Booking

    Michael Jones (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Booking

    Brooklyn Ilunga (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Booking

    Darren Oldaker (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 0, Wealdstone 1. Micah Obiero (Wealdstone).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

Top Stories

