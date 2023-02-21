Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 42Conteh
  • 2Tinkler
  • 3Pye
  • 33Whelan
  • 11Campbell
  • 12Ward
  • 10Olley
  • 5Richardson
  • 9Dinanga
  • 6Storey

Substitutes

  • 22Clark
  • 24Williamson
  • 31Montgomery
  • 39Thompson

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 17Rooney
  • 44Yarney
  • 32Sutton
  • 16Shelton
  • 26Kitching
  • 36Chapman
  • 25Reid
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 15Green
  • 18Tollitt
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 33Couto
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County33248184305480
2Wrexham31236281305175
3Woking32177856352158
4Chesterfield30166853371654
5Barnet3016595749853
6Southend30148841261550
7Bromley31121184638847
8Eastleigh31145123836247
9Boreham Wood30111273629745
10Wealdstone30128103842-444
11Dag & Red31126134651-542
12Solihull Moors32118134645141
13Altrincham31109124555-1039
14Aldershot33115174654-838
15Halifax31106152840-1236
16Oldham3098134146-535
17Maidenhead United3196163345-1233
18York3188153642-632
19Yeovil2961492632-632
20Dorking3086164471-2730
21Gateshead30611133748-1129
22Torquay3078153453-1929
23Scunthorpe3168173861-2326
24Maidstone United3257203570-3522
View full National League table

