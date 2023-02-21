Gateshead 2-1 Oldham Athletic

Match ends, Gateshead 2, Oldham Athletic 1.
Marcus Dinanga's late winner saw Gateshead rebound from two National League games without a win to beat Oldham 2-1 at the International Stadium.
The hosts got off to a fortunate start when Adam Campbell's cross by turned into his own net by Oldham defender Liam Hogan with just eight minutes on the clock.
But Latics, looking to build on their win over bottom club Maidstone on Saturday, were level after 54 minutes when Will Sutton fired home from outside the box.
Both sides had their chances in an entertaining end-to-end game, but it was Dinanga who pounced from close range in the 79th minute to score his first goal for the club.
Oldham continued to press for an equaliser with Joe Nuttall hitting a powerful effort just over the crossbar in the 89th minute but Gateshead clung on to claim the points.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marschall
- 42Conteh
- 2Tinkler
- 3Pye
- 33WhelanSubstituted forWilliamsonat 84'minutes
- 11Campbell
- 12WardSubstituted forat 79'minutes
- 10Olley
- 5Richardson
- 9Dinanga
- 6Storey
Substitutes
- 22Clark
- 24Williamson
- 31Montgomery
- 39Thompson
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 4Hogan
- 14Sheron
- 17RooneySubstituted forTollittat 85'minutes
- 44Yarney
- 32Sutton
- 16Shelton
- 26Kitching
- 36ChapmanSubstituted forFondop-Talumat 69'minutes
- 25ReidSubstituted forGreenat 80'minutes
- 45NuttallBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 13Hudson
- 15Green
- 18Tollitt
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 33Couto
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
- Attendance:
- 1,118
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 2, Oldham Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ben Tollitt replaces John Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Mike Williamson replaces Callum Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Devarn Green replaces Alex Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. William Harris replaces Daniel Ward.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Oldham Athletic 1. Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mike Fondop-Talum replaces Ellis Chapman.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Will Sutton (Oldham Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Booking
Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Own Goal by Liam Hogan, Oldham Athletic. Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.