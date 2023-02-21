Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead2OldhamOldham Athletic1

Gateshead 2-1 Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Marcus Dinanga's late winner saw Gateshead rebound from two National League games without a win to beat Oldham 2-1 at the International Stadium.

The hosts got off to a fortunate start when Adam Campbell's cross by turned into his own net by Oldham defender Liam Hogan with just eight minutes on the clock.

But Latics, looking to build on their win over bottom club Maidstone on Saturday, were level after 54 minutes when Will Sutton fired home from outside the box.

Both sides had their chances in an entertaining end-to-end game, but it was Dinanga who pounced from close range in the 79th minute to score his first goal for the club.

Oldham continued to press for an equaliser with Joe Nuttall hitting a powerful effort just over the crossbar in the 89th minute but Gateshead clung on to claim the points.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 42Conteh
  • 2Tinkler
  • 3Pye
  • 33WhelanSubstituted forWilliamsonat 84'minutes
  • 11Campbell
  • 12WardSubstituted forat 79'minutes
  • 10Olley
  • 5Richardson
  • 9Dinanga
  • 6Storey

Substitutes

  • 22Clark
  • 24Williamson
  • 31Montgomery
  • 39Thompson

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 17RooneySubstituted forTollittat 85'minutes
  • 44Yarney
  • 32Sutton
  • 16Shelton
  • 26Kitching
  • 36ChapmanSubstituted forFondop-Talumat 69'minutes
  • 25ReidSubstituted forGreenat 80'minutes
  • 45NuttallBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 15Green
  • 18Tollitt
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 33Couto
Referee:
Aaron Jackson
Attendance:
1,118

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gateshead 2, Oldham Athletic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gateshead 2, Oldham Athletic 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ben Tollitt replaces John Rooney.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Mike Williamson replaces Callum Whelan.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Devarn Green replaces Alex Reid.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. William Harris replaces Daniel Ward.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 2, Oldham Athletic 1. Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mike Fondop-Talum replaces Ellis Chapman.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Will Sutton (Oldham Athletic).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

  12. Booking

    Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Goal!

    Own Goal by Liam Hogan, Oldham Athletic. Gateshead 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

Top Stories

