Gateshead 2-1 Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Marcus Dinanga's late winner saw Gateshead rebound from two National League games without a win to beat Oldham 2-1 at the International Stadium.

The hosts got off to a fortunate start when Adam Campbell's cross by turned into his own net by Oldham defender Liam Hogan with just eight minutes on the clock.

But Latics, looking to build on their win over bottom club Maidstone on Saturday, were level after 54 minutes when Will Sutton fired home from outside the box.

Both sides had their chances in an entertaining end-to-end game, but it was Dinanga who pounced from close range in the 79th minute to score his first goal for the club.

Oldham continued to press for an equaliser with Joe Nuttall hitting a powerful effort just over the crossbar in the 89th minute but Gateshead clung on to claim the points.

Report supplied by PA Media.