Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Captain Angelo Balanta led from the front as Dagenham & Redbridge got their season back on track with a 2-1 win over Aldershot Town.

Daryl McMahon's men went into the game on the back of just one league win in seven but secured the points that saw them clamber back into the top 10.

Making his first start of the season, Balanta needed just 14 minutes to put his side in front when he produced a clever finish from a pass from George Saunders.

And the Daggers took another huge step towards the three points early in the second half when Junior Moraes converted a brilliant cross from Josh Hare.

Still stunned by their last-gasp defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Wrexham on Saturday, the Shots seldom threatened but did manage to grab an injury-time consolation from Tyler Frost.

Report supplied by PA Media.