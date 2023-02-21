Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 1.
Captain Angelo Balanta led from the front as Dagenham & Redbridge got their season back on track with a 2-1 win over Aldershot Town.
Daryl McMahon's men went into the game on the back of just one league win in seven but secured the points that saw them clamber back into the top 10.
Making his first start of the season, Balanta needed just 14 minutes to put his side in front when he produced a clever finish from a pass from George Saunders.
And the Daggers took another huge step towards the three points early in the second half when Junior Moraes converted a brilliant cross from Josh Hare.
Still stunned by their last-gasp defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Wrexham on Saturday, the Shots seldom threatened but did manage to grab an injury-time consolation from Tyler Frost.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 4RanceSubstituted forMussaat 70'minutes
- 14SaundersSubstituted forIbieat 79'minutes
- 10Balanta
- 8SagafBooked at 86mins
- 12RobinsonBooked at 55mins
- 16PhippsBooked at 21minsSubstituted forWestonat 46'minutes
- 19Ling
- 21Longe-King
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 5Onariase
- 6Mussa
- 11Weston
- 23Ibie
- 36Bird
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 3Harfield
- 4PartingtonSubstituted forWillardat 69'minutes
- 15AndersonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKlassat 55'minutes
- 7Amaluzor
- 5Cordner
- 8Frost
- 17HutchinsonSubstituted forRobertsat 69'minutes
- 19Pendlebury
- 22MnogaBooked at 82mins
- 23GloverBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 16Jordan
- 18Ochieng
- 20Klass
- 27Willard
- 29Roberts
- Attendance:
- 1,216
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 1. Tyler Frost (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Mohammed Sagaf (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sydney Ibie replaces George Saunders.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Omar Mussa replaces Dean Rance.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tommy Willard replaces Joe Partington.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Morgan Roberts replaces Jake Hutchinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Michael Klass replaces Karoy Anderson.
Booking
Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 0. Junior Morias (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Myles Weston replaces Harry Phipps.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Booking
Ryan Glover (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Karoy Anderson (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Harry Phipps (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0. Angelo Balanta (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.