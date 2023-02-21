Close menu
National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge2AldershotAldershot Town1

Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Captain Angelo Balanta led from the front as Dagenham & Redbridge got their season back on track with a 2-1 win over Aldershot Town.

Daryl McMahon's men went into the game on the back of just one league win in seven but secured the points that saw them clamber back into the top 10.

Making his first start of the season, Balanta needed just 14 minutes to put his side in front when he produced a clever finish from a pass from George Saunders.

And the Daggers took another huge step towards the three points early in the second half when Junior Moraes converted a brilliant cross from Josh Hare.

Still stunned by their last-gasp defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Wrexham on Saturday, the Shots seldom threatened but did manage to grab an injury-time consolation from Tyler Frost.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 4RanceSubstituted forMussaat 70'minutes
  • 14SaundersSubstituted forIbieat 79'minutes
  • 10Balanta
  • 8SagafBooked at 86mins
  • 12RobinsonBooked at 55mins
  • 16PhippsBooked at 21minsSubstituted forWestonat 46'minutes
  • 19Ling
  • 21Longe-King
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 5Onariase
  • 6Mussa
  • 11Weston
  • 23Ibie
  • 36Bird

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Harfield
  • 4PartingtonSubstituted forWillardat 69'minutes
  • 15AndersonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKlassat 55'minutes
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 5Cordner
  • 8Frost
  • 17HutchinsonSubstituted forRobertsat 69'minutes
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 22MnogaBooked at 82mins
  • 23GloverBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 16Jordan
  • 18Ochieng
  • 20Klass
  • 27Willard
  • 29Roberts
Attendance:
1,216

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 1. Tyler Frost (Aldershot Town).

  4. Booking

    Mohammed Sagaf (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sydney Ibie replaces George Saunders.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Omar Mussa replaces Dean Rance.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tommy Willard replaces Joe Partington.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Morgan Roberts replaces Jake Hutchinson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Michael Klass replaces Karoy Anderson.

  11. Booking

    Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Aldershot Town 0. Junior Morias (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Myles Weston replaces Harry Phipps.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0.

  16. Booking

    Ryan Glover (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Booking

    Karoy Anderson (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Harry Phipps (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0. Angelo Balanta (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC