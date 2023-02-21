Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet2AltrinchamAltrincham4

Barnet 2-4 Altrincham

National League

Regan Linney played a starring role as Altrincham twice hit back from behind to beat Barnet 4-2 at The Hive.

The hosts started with high hopes of recovering from two straight defeats when Harry Smith headed their opener with 13 minutes on the clock.

And despite Jordan Hulme capitalising on an error by Bees keeper Laurie Walker to equalise nine minutes later, Harry Pritchard headed his side back in front before the half-hour mark.

Max Oyedele levelled again early in the second half after Linney's initial effort was cleared off the line, and Linney got on the scoresheet himself on 68 minutes to put his side in front.

Altrincham sealed a surprise win in the 76th minute when Linney was once again in the thick of the action, laying off for substitute Tyrese Sinclair to wrap up victory.

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3PotterSubstituted forBeardat 80'minutes
  • 4Collinge
  • 11Kanu
  • 8Gorman
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 25SeniorSubstituted forHallat 80'minutes
  • 30Smith
  • 33De HavillandSubstituted forArmstrongat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 20Moyo
  • 23Beard
  • 28Woods

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 34Welch-Hayes
  • 26Jones
  • 4Marriott
  • 2JonesBooked at 19mins
  • 6Baines
  • 8Lundstram
  • 10Osborne
  • 28Oyedele
  • 9HulmeSubstituted forSinclairat 68'minutes
  • 29LinneySubstituted forCashmanat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cashman
  • 16Quitirna
  • 21Gould
  • 33Kaja
  • 35Sinclair
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
1,175

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnet 2, Altrincham 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Altrincham 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Danny Cashman replaces Regan Linney.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Courtney Senior.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Sam Beard replaces Finley Potter.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Altrincham 4. Tyrese Sinclair (Altrincham).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces Ryan De Havilland.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Tyrese Sinclair replaces Jordan Hulme.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Altrincham 3. Regan Linney (Altrincham).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Altrincham 2. Maximillian Oyedele (Altrincham).

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnet 2, Altrincham 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnet 2, Altrincham 1.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Altrincham 1. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Altrincham 1. Jordan Hulme (Altrincham).

  15. Booking

    Edward Jones (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Altrincham 0. Harry Smith (Barnet).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
