Barnet 2-4 Altrincham

Regan Linney played a starring role as Altrincham twice hit back from behind to beat Barnet 4-2 at The Hive.
The hosts started with high hopes of recovering from two straight defeats when Harry Smith headed their opener with 13 minutes on the clock.
And despite Jordan Hulme capitalising on an error by Bees keeper Laurie Walker to equalise nine minutes later, Harry Pritchard headed his side back in front before the half-hour mark.
Max Oyedele levelled again early in the second half after Linney's initial effort was cleared off the line, and Linney got on the scoresheet himself on 68 minutes to put his side in front.
Altrincham sealed a surprise win in the 76th minute when Linney was once again in the thick of the action, laying off for substitute Tyrese Sinclair to wrap up victory.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 3PotterSubstituted forBeardat 80'minutes
- 4Collinge
- 11Kanu
- 8Gorman
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 25SeniorSubstituted forHallat 80'minutes
- 30Smith
- 33De HavillandSubstituted forArmstrongat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 7Hall
- 20Moyo
- 23Beard
- 28Woods
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 34Welch-Hayes
- 26Jones
- 4Marriott
- 2JonesBooked at 19mins
- 6Baines
- 8Lundstram
- 10Osborne
- 28Oyedele
- 9HulmeSubstituted forSinclairat 68'minutes
- 29LinneySubstituted forCashmanat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cashman
- 16Quitirna
- 21Gould
- 33Kaja
- 35Sinclair
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 1,175
