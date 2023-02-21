Notts County 4-0 Southend United

Match ends, Notts County 4, Southend United 0.
Notts County maintained their five-point lead at the top of the National League as they beat Southend United to extend their unbeaten league run to 25 matches.
Luke Williams' side notched a seventh straight win and scored four times for the third successive match after Macauley Langstaff scored two more to take his league tally to 32 for the season, matched by Sam Austin's double.
Langstaff despatched his eighth in his last five matches after taking Ruben Rodrigues' pass into the box in his stride in the 18th minute.
Austin put Notts 2-0 up before the break with a well-taken header at the far post following John Bostock's excellent cross.
Langstaff then combined with Rodrigues again in the 56th minute to notch his ninth in five games with a fine finish from a tight angle and Austin grabbed his second in the closing stages with an emphatic finish.
Notts maintain the gap over second-placed Wrexham who still have two games in hand after needing two penalties to win 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1SlocombeBooked at 64mins
- 4Cameron
- 5Rawlinson
- 18Palmer
- 15Baldwin
- 23ChicksenBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBajramiat 84'minutes
- 10JonesSubstituted forO'Brienat 73'minutes
- 20Rodrigues
- 24Bostock
- 8Austin
- 9LangstaffSubstituted forFrancisat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6O'Brien
- 13Mair
- 14Francis
- 16Bajrami
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Nna Noukeu
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 4Lomas
- 7Bridge
- 6Kensdale
- 5Hobson
- 16TaylorSubstituted forSandatat 84'minutes
- 8Husin
- 17Miley
- 18FonguckSubstituted forMooneyat 57'minutes
- 39HydeSubstituted forPowellat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mooney
- 11Powell
- 12Clifford
- 24Demetriou
- 36Sandat
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
- Attendance:
- 7,237
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 4, Southend United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Henry Sandat replaces Harry Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Adam Chicksen.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 4, Southend United 0. Sam Austin (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jim O'Brien replaces Jodi Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ed Francis replaces Macaulay Langstaff.
Booking
Sam Slocombe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Callum Powell replaces Jake Hyde.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Dan Mooney replaces Wesley Fonguck.
Booking
Adam Chicksen (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 3, Southend United 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 2, Southend United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Notts County 2, Southend United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Southend United 0. Sam Austin (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Southend United 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.