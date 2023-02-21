Notts County 4-0 Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Macauley Langstaff has now netted 32 National League goals for leaders Notts Country this season

Notts County maintained their five-point lead at the top of the National League as they beat Southend United to extend their unbeaten league run to 25 matches.

Luke Williams' side notched a seventh straight win and scored four times for the third successive match after Macauley Langstaff scored two more to take his league tally to 32 for the season, matched by Sam Austin's double.

Langstaff despatched his eighth in his last five matches after taking Ruben Rodrigues' pass into the box in his stride in the 18th minute.

Austin put Notts 2-0 up before the break with a well-taken header at the far post following John Bostock's excellent cross.

Langstaff then combined with Rodrigues again in the 56th minute to notch his ninth in five games with a fine finish from a tight angle and Austin grabbed his second in the closing stages with an emphatic finish.

Notts maintain the gap over second-placed Wrexham who still have two games in hand after needing two penalties to win 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe.

Report supplied by PA Media.