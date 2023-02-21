Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County4SouthendSouthend United0

Notts County 4-0 Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Macauley Langstaff has now netted 32 National League goals for leaders Notts Country this season
Macauley Langstaff has now netted 32 National League goals for leaders Notts Country this season

Notts County maintained their five-point lead at the top of the National League as they beat Southend United to extend their unbeaten league run to 25 matches.

Luke Williams' side notched a seventh straight win and scored four times for the third successive match after Macauley Langstaff scored two more to take his league tally to 32 for the season, matched by Sam Austin's double.

Langstaff despatched his eighth in his last five matches after taking Ruben Rodrigues' pass into the box in his stride in the 18th minute.

Austin put Notts 2-0 up before the break with a well-taken header at the far post following John Bostock's excellent cross.

Langstaff then combined with Rodrigues again in the 56th minute to notch his ninth in five games with a fine finish from a tight angle and Austin grabbed his second in the closing stages with an emphatic finish.

Notts maintain the gap over second-placed Wrexham who still have two games in hand after needing two penalties to win 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1SlocombeBooked at 64mins
  • 4Cameron
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 18Palmer
  • 15Baldwin
  • 23ChicksenBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBajramiat 84'minutes
  • 10JonesSubstituted forO'Brienat 73'minutes
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 24Bostock
  • 8Austin
  • 9LangstaffSubstituted forFrancisat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 6O'Brien
  • 13Mair
  • 14Francis
  • 16Bajrami

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Nna Noukeu
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 4Lomas
  • 7Bridge
  • 6Kensdale
  • 5Hobson
  • 16TaylorSubstituted forSandatat 84'minutes
  • 8Husin
  • 17Miley
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forMooneyat 57'minutes
  • 39HydeSubstituted forPowellat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Mooney
  • 11Powell
  • 12Clifford
  • 24Demetriou
  • 36Sandat
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes
Attendance:
7,237

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 4, Southend United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 4, Southend United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Henry Sandat replaces Harry Taylor.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Adam Chicksen.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 4, Southend United 0. Sam Austin (Notts County).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Jim O'Brien replaces Jodi Jones.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Ed Francis replaces Macaulay Langstaff.

  8. Booking

    Sam Slocombe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Callum Powell replaces Jake Hyde.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Dan Mooney replaces Wesley Fonguck.

  11. Booking

    Adam Chicksen (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 3, Southend United 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Notts County 2, Southend United 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 2, Southend United 0.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 2, Southend United 0. Sam Austin (Notts County).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Southend United 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC