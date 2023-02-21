Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United19:45SunderlandSunderland
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 21Peltier
  • 20Hall
  • 24Humphreys
  • 29Hjelde
  • 17Ferguson
  • 4Coventry
  • 18Rathbone
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 11Ogbene
  • 10Hugill

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 3Bramall
  • 12Kelly
  • 14Washington
  • 16Lindsay
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 21Pritchard
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 32Hume
  • 39Ekwah
  • 42Alese
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley32219263273672
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Luton32131183932750
5Watford33131194137450
6Sunderland321310947341349
7Millwall31147103932749
8Blackburn32154133437-349
9Norwich32137124336746
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea32119124547-242
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17QPR33109143446-1239
18Birmingham32108143742-538
19Stoke32107153639-337
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham32712133444-1033
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool32710153247-1531
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

