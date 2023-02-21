Rotherham United v Sunderland

RotherhamRotherham United19:45SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 21Peltier
- 20Hall
- 24Humphreys
- 29Hjelde
- 17Ferguson
- 4Coventry
- 18Rathbone
- 7Fosu-Henry
- 11Ogbene
- 10Hugill
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 3Bramall
- 12Kelly
- 14Washington
- 16Lindsay
- 22Odoffin
- 31Vickers
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 3Cirkin
- 21Pritchard
- 24Neil
- 25Michut
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 32Hume
- 39Ekwah
- 42Alese
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match report to follow.