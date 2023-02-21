Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United2SunderlandSunderland1

Rotherham United 2-1 Sunderland: Struggling Millers edge Black Cats for first win in six games

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Shane Ferguson
Shane Ferguson's third goal in six matches proved the matchwinner

Struggling Rotherham earned a precious win as they ended high-flying Sunderland's eight-match unbeaten away run.

The Millers went ahead when Ollie Rathbone ran unchecked towards the 18-yard box and sent a low left-footed drive across goalkeeper Anthony Patterson into the corner.

Shane Ferguson doubled the lead after the break, steaming forward to receive Tariqe Fosu's sweeping pass and plant a low finish in off the post.

Joe Gelhardt met Luke O'Nien's inch-perfect cross to head in from close range and halve the deficit, but Matt Taylor's side held on and almost scored a late third when Conor Washington steered a shot against the post.

A third win in 19 Championship outings lifted Rotherham up to 20th, five points clear of the relegation zone, but Sunderland will rue their luck at losing their five-match unbeaten league run, with Gelhardt seeing a finish ruled out for offside at 1-0.

Aji Alese also had a goal chalked off deep into stoppage-time for a foul on Millers keeper Viktor Johansson, who seemed to have been taken down by his own player, as the Black Cats dropped out of the play-off places and down to eighth.

Tony Mowbray's side responded well to falling behind and within minutes of Rathbone's opener, Alex Pritchard forced Johansson to tip his curling shot around the post, before the unmarked Dan Ballard headed inches wide from the subsequent corner.

The game sparked into life again early in the second half when Fosu's good work in midfield sent Ferguson away to score just moments after Gelhardt's offside effort.

The Leeds loanee's quick response, his first goal since joining the Wearsiders in January, extended the club's scoring run to 17 matches in all competitions and led to furious late pressure.

Waves of attacks almost told when O'Nien laid another cross onto Gelhardt's head, but he could only direct his effort straight at Johansson.

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 21PeltierSubstituted forOdoffinat 79'minutes
  • 20HallSubstituted forHardingat 45+2'minutes
  • 24Humphreys
  • 29Hjelde
  • 11Ogbene
  • 4CoventryBooked at 82mins
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 17FergusonSubstituted forLindsayat 64'minutes
  • 18RathboneSubstituted forWashingtonat 79'minutes
  • 10HugillBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKellyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 3Bramall
  • 12Kelly
  • 14Washington
  • 16Lindsay
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6BatthSubstituted forHumeat 63'minutes
  • 5Ballard
  • 3CirkinBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAleseat 63'minutes
  • 25MichutSubstituted forRobertsat 62'minutes
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 20ClarkeSubstituted forBennetteat 84'minutes
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forBaat 85'minutes
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 32Hume
  • 39Ekwah
  • 42Alese
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
10,522

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Sunderland 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Sunderland 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Patterson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland).

  13. Post update

    Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Georgie Kelly (Rotherham United).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba replaces Alex Pritchard.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Jewison Bennette replaces Jack Clarke.

  19. Post update

    Conor Washington (Rotherham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Georgie Kelly following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wes Harding (Rotherham United) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Coventry with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3313101048361249
9Norwich33147124637949
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

