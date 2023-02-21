Last updated on .From the section Championship

Shane Ferguson's third goal in six matches proved the matchwinner

Struggling Rotherham earned a precious win as they ended high-flying Sunderland's eight-match unbeaten away run.

The Millers went ahead when Ollie Rathbone ran unchecked towards the 18-yard box and sent a low left-footed drive across goalkeeper Anthony Patterson into the corner.

Shane Ferguson doubled the lead after the break, steaming forward to receive Tariqe Fosu's sweeping pass and plant a low finish in off the post.

Joe Gelhardt met Luke O'Nien's inch-perfect cross to head in from close range and halve the deficit, but Matt Taylor's side held on and almost scored a late third when Conor Washington steered a shot against the post.

A third win in 19 Championship outings lifted Rotherham up to 20th, five points clear of the relegation zone, but Sunderland will rue their luck at losing their five-match unbeaten league run, with Gelhardt seeing a finish ruled out for offside at 1-0.

Aji Alese also had a goal chalked off deep into stoppage-time for a foul on Millers keeper Viktor Johansson, who seemed to have been taken down by his own player, as the Black Cats dropped out of the play-off places and down to eighth.

Tony Mowbray's side responded well to falling behind and within minutes of Rathbone's opener, Alex Pritchard forced Johansson to tip his curling shot around the post, before the unmarked Dan Ballard headed inches wide from the subsequent corner.

The game sparked into life again early in the second half when Fosu's good work in midfield sent Ferguson away to score just moments after Gelhardt's offside effort.

The Leeds loanee's quick response, his first goal since joining the Wearsiders in January, extended the club's scoring run to 17 matches in all competitions and led to furious late pressure.

Waves of attacks almost told when O'Nien laid another cross onto Gelhardt's head, but he could only direct his effort straight at Johansson.