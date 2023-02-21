Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City1StokeStoke City3

Swansea 1-3 Stoke City: Laurent's double eases Potters relegation fears

By Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.Com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Josh Laurent scores
Josh Laurent scored twice - his first league goals of the season

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fisher
  • 5CabangoBooked at 46mins
  • 23Wood
  • 6DarlingSubstituted forNtchamat 31'minutes
  • 29SorinolaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCullenat 79'minutes
  • 7AllenSubstituted forWalshat 71'minutes
  • 8GrimesBooked at 45mins
  • 3ManningBooked at 55mins
  • 17Piroe
  • 31Cooper
  • 19Whittaker

Substitutes

  • 10Ntcham
  • 20Cullen
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 26Naughton
  • 27Söndergaard
  • 28Walsh
  • 45Congreve

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sarkic
  • 20Sterling
  • 16Wilmot
  • 3Fox
  • 17Hoever
  • 22PearsonSubstituted forBakerat 76'minutes
  • 28Laurent
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forThompsonat 56'minutes
  • 11GayleBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 8Baker
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Taylor
  • 45Lowe
  • 47Reddin
  • 48Adebambo
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
15,817

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 1, Stoke City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Stoke City 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 1, Stoke City 3. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Brown following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Cullen.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Walsh.

  7. Post update

    Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Brown (Stoke City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Grimes.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

  11. Post update

    Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

  14. Post update

    Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Baker (Stoke City).

  16. Post update

    Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Andrew Fisher.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Cullen with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Josh Laurent scored twice as Stoke City shook off an an early goal to ease their relegation fears at Swansea City.

The captain opened his league account with two goals in four minutes to clinch a first away win since December.

Lewis Baker grabbed a third in injury-time to lift Alex Neil's side nine points clear of the drop.

Morgan Whitaker marked his Swansea return with a second-minute goal but it was not enough to prevent a second loss in four days.

It was an undisciplined display from the Swans both with and without the ball that has all-but shattered any slim play-off chance with just one win in six.

For Stoke, who climb two places in the Championship, they can finally start looking up.

They suffered a surprise defeat to bottom side Blackpool on Saturday and after Phil Jagielka pulled out with a stomach bug, they must have feared the worst when they conceded inside two minutes.

Whitaker, among three changes by Russell Martin after the loss at Blackburn, was handed his first league start since May 2021.

The 22-year-old has barely featured under Martin and missed out on a move to Rangers after being re-called against his wishes from a successful league spell at Plymouth Argyle.

But he proved a major point when he poked home Matty Sorinola's pass with his first touch.

However that was as good as it got for the Swans while Stoke, to their immense credit, refused to let the early blow knock them back.

Morgan Whitaker scores against Stoke
Morgan Whitaker marked his first Swans league start in 21 months with a goal inside two minutes

They swarmed all over the white shirts but Swansea were also architects of their own downfall.

Tyrese Campbell had success on the left of attack, flashing a shot across goal and then setting up Jacob Brown who failed to control.

The equaliser may have taken four efforts in a goal-mouth scramble, but was inevitable. Dwight Gayle and Dujon Sterling had shots blocked before Laurent smashed home his second effort.

Having waited for his first goal of the season, Laurent claimed a second just four minutes later.

Campbell was the again the provider, squaring for the unmarked captain who had time to place his short from close to the penalty spot.

Martin stopped kidding himself that the 3-5-2 formation was working and after just half an hour brought on Olivier Ntcham for Harry Darling to switch to a back four.

It stemmed the flow but not the mistakes as Gayle had a shot from close range well blocked by Andy Fisher and Ben Wilmot headed a golden chance wide.

Swansea had glimpses through Joel Piroe and Whitaker but the game grew fractious with five yellow cards in the space of 15 minutes either side of half-time - including Stoke manager Neil.

Once tempers calmed the game slowed to a stalemate, though Stoke always looked more likely to score.

Twice Andy Fisher was forced to tip audacious efforts over the bar, a wicked curling effort with the outside of Jordan Thompson's boot and another off the head of Gayle.

Swansea steadily ran out of idea, limited to long-range shorts from the ferocious boot of substitute Ntcham before Stoke's Brown galloped clear with a classic counter-attack to set up Baker's 93rd-minute strike.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3313101048361249
9Norwich33147124637949
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport