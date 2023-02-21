Last updated on .From the section Championship

Marcelino Nunez tripled his Canaries haul in one night, having previously only scored one goal for Norwich City

Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez scored twice as Norwich beat Birmingham City to further revive their Championship promotion hopes.

Nunez netted twice in the space of 10 first-half minutes to put the Canaries in charge at the break.

Blues got one back with Max Collin's early second-half strike and in the light of their current off-field woes, put up a spirited second-half display.

But they could not summon an equaliser and their third straight defeat was finally sealed in the fourth minute of injury time.

Nunez went down the left to set up Christos Tzolis for the clinching third as Norwich completed a double, having won 2-1 at St Andrew's in late August.

Norwich were the sharper of the two sides before the break, but Blues could still have defended better for both goals.

The first came on 27 minutes when Kevin Long's clearing header from a right-wing Norwich corner skied into the air to Nunez two yards outside the box - but nearest marker Tahith Chong failed to close him down, turned his back and Nunez connected with a superb volley which dipped into the bottom left corner.

The Blues defence were then at fault again when the Canaries doubled their lead on 36 minutes.

Kenny McLean clipped over a neat ball from the left flank and the statuesque defence looked on in horror as Nunez materialised to steer home his right-foot shot.

Having reached half-time with a 2-0 lead, which could have been more, the Canaries were then rocked back within eight minutes of the restart.

Hannibal Mejbri squared across from the left, Colin met the ball on the edge of the Norwich box and fired an excellent left-foot shot low into the left corner - a second goal of the season for the Frenchman.

Nunez then turned supplier to complete Norwich's fifth straight win over Blues when he set up the killer third for on-loan Greek striker Tzolis, his first goal for the club.