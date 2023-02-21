Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City3BirminghamBirmingham City1

Norwich 3-1 Birmingham: Marcelino Nunez double beats Blues

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments48

Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez had previously only scored one goal for Norwich City
Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez scored twice as Norwich beat Birmingham City to further revive their Championship promotion hopes.

Nunez netted twice in the space of 10 first-half minutes to put the Canaries in charge at the break.

Blues got one back with Max Collin's early second-half strike and in the light of their current off-field woes, put up a spirited second-half display.

But they could not summon an equaliser and their third straight defeat was finally sealed in the fourth minute of injury time.

Nunez went down the left to set up Christos Tzolis for the clinching third as Norwich completed a double, having won 2-1 at St Andrew's in late August.

Norwich were the sharper of the two sides before the break, but Blues could still have defended better for both goals.

The first came on 27 minutes when Kevin Long's clearing header from a right-wing Norwich corner skied into the air to Nunez two yards outside the box - but nearest marker Tahith Chong failed to close him down, turned his back and Nunez connected with a superb volley which dipped into the bottom left corner.

The Blues defence were then at fault again when the Canaries doubled their lead on 36 minutes.

Kenny McLean clipped over a neat ball from the left flank and the statuesque defence looked on in horror as Nunez materialised to steer home his right-foot shot.

Having reached half-time with a 2-0 lead, which could have been more, the Canaries were then rocked back within eight minutes of the restart.

Hannibal Mejbri squared across from the left, Colin met the ball on the edge of the Norwich box and fired an excellent left-foot shot low into the left corner - a second goal of the season for the Frenchman.

Nunez then turned supplier to complete Norwich's fifth straight win over Blues when he set up the killer third for on-loan Greek striker Tzolis, his first goal for the club.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Gibson
  • 30GiannoulisSubstituted forSørensenat 76'minutes
  • 26Núñez
  • 23McLeanBooked at 16mins
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 10DowellSubstituted forOmobamideleat 87'minutes
  • 11Idah
  • 25HernándezSubstituted forTzolisat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 13Marquinhos
  • 15McCallum
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 46Gibbs

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 26Long
  • 5Trusty
  • 23Longelo
  • 35Hall
  • 42ChangBooked at 5minsSubstituted forGardnerat 78'minutes
  • 7BacunaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 45'minutes
  • 18ChongSubstituted forJamesat 86'minutes
  • 6Mejbri
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 12Dean
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
25,657

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).

  4. Post update

    Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).

  8. Post update

    Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Adam Idah (Norwich City).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Andrew Omobamidele replaces Kieran Dowell.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Tahith Chong.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tahith Chong with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Sara (Norwich City).

  15. Post update

    Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Dowell (Norwich City).

  19. Post update

    Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew_DJ_8392, today at 22:56

    2 poor ex-Premier League clubs that will always yo-yo back down the leagues. No wonder it was very scrappy.

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 22:56

    Hannibal Lecter not hungry enough tonight.

  • Comment posted by wibbler, today at 22:56

    Good 3 points but very poor second half.
    Idah not good enough.
    Giannoulis shockingly bad.

  • Comment posted by RetroJohnny, today at 22:49

    Forget the result we got 9 on target THATS an achievement!!!

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:40

    KRO.... to league one!

  • Comment posted by Pony Express, today at 22:36

    How bad are we what a shame we are always going to be a joke.
    KRO

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:44

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Not a real bluenose are you Pony and trap? Had you followed them for more than sixty years you would have memories of great times and famous players. Joke supporters we can do without.

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 22:20

    Minus 6 points based on Rochdale's similar charge puts us 1 point above the relegation zone - but based on EFL history against BCFC and current owners might be even more I suggest if allocated this season

    From a season of early promise up to the WC break the familiar smell of stench from the owners to the lack of current performance - WBA match an exception- we're in the s***e

    KRO - its tough

  • Comment posted by A bit of sense, today at 22:17

    Could you check your sources again. Tzolis is not on loan ( although he is Greek). He mis a Norwich player signed 18 months ago, though he was loaned out to a Dutch club earlier this season.
    Does anybody check what you write?

  • Comment posted by Great Barr Villain, today at 22:17

    Blouse really are rubbish

    • Reply posted by bill the bobber, today at 22:21

      bill the bobber replied:
      But living in your head rent free 😘

  • Comment posted by chill_pill, today at 22:16

    Poor reporting, Tzolis is not on loan

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:40

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Does it matter?

  • Comment posted by Alex Moss, today at 22:15

    Tzolis’ first goal for the club? I’d double check that with AFC Bournemouth…

    • Reply posted by Bruce, today at 22:32

      Bruce replied:
      And he's not on loan.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 22:14

    Another defeat for Blues they win a couple of games and then back to their usual form not good enough really

  • Comment posted by NorfolkNut, today at 22:13

    Great game tonight and well done to all the Birmingham fans for making the journey. Norwich certainly looking more fluid in midfield now and was great to see big John Ruddy back and Barclays gave him a decent welcome too! OTBC!

    • Reply posted by lincsloon, today at 22:16

      lincsloon replied:
      Cheers mate, i wish we had forward-thinking club like yourselves, because we're finished. Great club Norwich.

  • Comment posted by powelld, today at 22:12

    Nice to see those names on the sheet, and to get a win, but we generally just don't seem to have anywhere near enough threat on goal.

    • Reply posted by Jon Walker, today at 22:16

      Jon Walker replied:
      7 shots on target - sooo much better than of late. Shots (on target) make wins!

  • Comment posted by ARTISAN, today at 22:12

    This is now looking like the relegation the blues have been flirting with last few seasons , and the boot on the neck is a potential points deduction , you could not make this clubs combination oof wows. KRO.

  • Comment posted by yellowinnorfolk, today at 22:10

    Play-off potential? hmmm - let me ponder that one until about May!

    • Reply posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:22

      AndrewAnglia_89 replied:
      Most likely to be outside the playoffs spot. 8th I think we would be at come by May.

  • Comment posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:10

    Amazing win. #PrideofEastAnglia #InWagnerWeTrust 💛💚

  • Comment posted by DocPeter, today at 22:06

    'off-field woes' - really BBC? It's about time you undertook a serious deep and detailed investigation into how a football club is allowed to be owned by 'hidden' interests whose only concern is the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing that has been welded onto Blues.

    • Reply posted by bill the bobber, today at 22:29

      bill the bobber replied:
      Well said Doc. Totally ignore and have no intention of investigating what's going on under their noses in the English game. Did notice they did an article on Valencia a few days ago about how bad their Singaporean owners are though. Thanks for that.
      EFL are culpable - take no action to stop things even when they are told about it, but happy to sanction and punish when THEIR owners test has failed.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:04

    Marvellous win. Well done Norwich City.

  • Comment posted by ponyexpress, today at 22:02

    BSHL out. Don't given them your money. Looks like we've got a points deduction coming up . Surely they can't hang around much longer, it's obscene what they've done to our club.. Look forward to the days when the sun shines again on us as it surely will!!
    KRO/SOTv

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 22:20

      mike replied:
      I chose not to give the chinese crooks one penny of my pension. This is the first season since 1957 I havent bought a season ticket.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3313101048361249
9Norwich33147124637949
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

