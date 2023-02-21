Match ends, Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1.
Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez scored twice as Norwich beat Birmingham City to further revive their Championship promotion hopes.
Nunez netted twice in the space of 10 first-half minutes to put the Canaries in charge at the break.
Blues got one back with Max Collin's early second-half strike and in the light of their current off-field woes, put up a spirited second-half display.
But they could not summon an equaliser and their third straight defeat was finally sealed in the fourth minute of injury time.
Nunez went down the left to set up Christos Tzolis for the clinching third as Norwich completed a double, having won 2-1 at St Andrew's in late August.
Norwich were the sharper of the two sides before the break, but Blues could still have defended better for both goals.
The first came on 27 minutes when Kevin Long's clearing header from a right-wing Norwich corner skied into the air to Nunez two yards outside the box - but nearest marker Tahith Chong failed to close him down, turned his back and Nunez connected with a superb volley which dipped into the bottom left corner.
The Blues defence were then at fault again when the Canaries doubled their lead on 36 minutes.
Kenny McLean clipped over a neat ball from the left flank and the statuesque defence looked on in horror as Nunez materialised to steer home his right-foot shot.
Having reached half-time with a 2-0 lead, which could have been more, the Canaries were then rocked back within eight minutes of the restart.
Hannibal Mejbri squared across from the left, Colin met the ball on the edge of the Norwich box and fired an excellent left-foot shot low into the left corner - a second goal of the season for the Frenchman.
Nunez then turned supplier to complete Norwich's fifth straight win over Blues when he set up the killer third for on-loan Greek striker Tzolis, his first goal for the club.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 6Gibson
- 30GiannoulisSubstituted forSørensenat 76'minutes
- 26Núñez
- 23McLeanBooked at 16mins
- 17Gomes Sara
- 10DowellSubstituted forOmobamideleat 87'minutes
- 11Idah
- 25HernándezSubstituted forTzolisat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 4Omobamidele
- 13Marquinhos
- 15McCallum
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 46Gibbs
Birmingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ruddy
- 2Colin
- 26Long
- 5Trusty
- 23Longelo
- 35Hall
- 42ChangBooked at 5minsSubstituted forGardnerat 78'minutes
- 7BacunaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 45'minutes
- 18ChongSubstituted forJamesat 86'minutes
- 6Mejbri
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Friend
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 12Dean
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 25,657
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).
Post update
Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1. Christos Tzolis (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Norwich City).
Post update
Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Adam Idah (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Andrew Omobamidele replaces Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Tahith Chong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tahith Chong with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Sara (Norwich City).
Post update
Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Dowell (Norwich City).
Post update
Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.
