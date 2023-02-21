Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall1BurnleyBurnley1

Millwall 1-1 Burnley: Clarets extend lead at top despite draw at The Den

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ashley Barnes scores for Burnley
Ashley Barnes scored his fifth goal of the season for Burnley

Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to score his fourth goal in the space of four days and earn Millwall a vital point against runaway leaders Burnley in their play-off push.

The striker scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday, and snapped up a rare Lions chance against Burnley to equalise with five minutes to go.

Ashley Barnes, who scored at Luton at the weekend, seemed to have bagged Burnley's winner for the second game in succession when he fired home after Scott Twine's shot had been charged down by Jamie Shackleton on 51 minutes.

The draw still meant the Clarets have a 12-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United as they seek to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They remain unbeaten in the league since November 5, a run of 13 games, while Millwall preserved their proud record of only losing twice at the New Den all season.

Burnley had control of the game for long periods, but George Long produced a vital save to deny Anass Zaroury, Scott Twine fired a chance wide and Barnes' volley flashed past the post.

Millwall fought back and harried the slick Clarets into occasional mistakes, with Zian Flemming firing their best chance of the opening 45 minutes straight at Burnley keeper Aro Muric.

The Lions had some of the wind taken out of them by Barnes' goal and Burnley almost doubled their lead when Vitinho scampered down the right and crossed, with Josh Brownhill's volley bouncing off the foot of the post.

Millwall, however, are nothing if not tenacious at home, and a triple substitution on 73 minutes paid off for manager Gary Rowett.

Burnley half-cleared a corner but Flemming retrieved and curved a dangerous ball back into the box which fell to Bradshaw and the in-form striker found the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 16ShackletonSubstituted forLeonardat 72'minutes
  • 23SavilleSubstituted forEsseat 72'minutes
  • 39HoneymanSubstituted forMaloneat 88'minutes
  • 10Flemming
  • 19WatmoreSubstituted forBradshawat 73'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 21VoglsammerSubstituted forEmakhuat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Malone
  • 18Leonard
  • 22Emakhu
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 50Esse

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Ekdal
  • 28Al DakhilBooked at 26mins
  • 29MaatsenSubstituted forTaylorat 83'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 24Cullen
  • 22da SilvaSubstituted forTellaat 87'minutes
  • 11TwineSubstituted forGudmundssonat 73'minutes
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forCorkat 83'minutes
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 12Foster
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 23Tella
  • 45Obafemi
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
13,542

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 1, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jake Cooper.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Scott Malone replaces George Honeyman.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Aidomo Emakhu replaces Andreas Voglsammer.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Nathan Tella replaces Vitinho.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Voglsammer with a cross.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Millwall 1, Burnley 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Ian Maatsen.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jack Cork replaces Anass Zaroury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vitinho.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Esse with a headed pass.

  18. Booking

    Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 22:07

    Can’t believe Burnley didn’t score in 12th minute of injury time.

  • Comment posted by LakeyLion, today at 22:07

    Well done to Tom Bradshaw. Just at the right time he is showing the kind of consistency and goal potency that we always hoped he had in him.
    Keep it up now please for the remaining games this season. 👍

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 22:05

    Fair play to Millwall, after we scored we sat back and time and played right into their hands. There was no need for us to change what we were doing. Millwall kept going.

    Kompany and this team have a lot to learn, if we do go up we will be eaten alive in the premier league if we play like we did today for the last half an hour.

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 22:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 22:04

    Can't blame Millwall for playing like long-ball punting amateurs. What chance did they stand of getting a point otherwise? We've done it plenty of times in the past. UTC

  • Comment posted by Steven1, today at 22:03

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:02

    Millwall are a decent side and have what it takes to finish top 6. So I’m happy to take a point back to Burnley tonight.

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 21:57

    Millwall in the Premier League, would love to see it. From a 🐝

    • Reply posted by spurs1882, today at 22:01

      spurs1882 replied:
      Same here I think it’s what the PL needs And you never know they might have a chance of staying up… look at you guys have done amazing 👏🏻👏🏻

  • Comment posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 21:56

    Vinny will be praying Burnley don't mess this one up as the contents of the trophy cabinet at chez Kompany is due to be returned once Man City get their comeuppance

  • Comment posted by kat, today at 21:56

    Disappointed at first but away point at Millwall always good. Still top!

  • Comment posted by John, today at 21:55

    Well done Clarets Always going to be a difficult game.

  • Comment posted by trotsky, today at 21:55

    Didn't play very well but still managed a draw against a top , very good side and after beating the blades on sat , a better than expected haul of points 4 ,from the two games

  • Comment posted by OwMiHamstring, today at 21:54

    That was like old Burnley Vs New Burnley …. Well done Millwall and all the best in your play off push … when you are good at set pieces , you always have a chance of something. I’d have taken 4 points from Luton and Millwall. 16 points clear of 3rd …. UTC

  • Comment posted by LakeyLion, today at 21:54

    So….Millwall accused of being just a “mediocre team” after beating Sheffield Utd on Saturday. Now we draw with Burnley and move up to fifth.
    Doesn’t say much for those two teams…or WBA, Norwich, Watford, Sunderland and all those other Premier League wannabes.
    Looking forward to replacing West Ham in the top flight next season. COYL. 🦁

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 21:57

      parkylane street replied:
      And why ever not? Lions are absolutely roaring

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 21:49

    Dingles

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 21:51

      Ben replied:
      ....extend their lead at the top to 12 points.

  • Comment posted by EGGFRAPPER, today at 21:49

    Good point for the Clarets, good luck to Millwall in playoffs.

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 21:59

      STEVO replied:
      Creep

  • Comment posted by unclebink, today at 21:47

    Take 4 points from Sheffield Utd and Burnley any day of the week. Burnley looked a class anct. Onwards and upwards Wall.

    • Reply posted by peter g, today at 21:51

      peter g replied:
      Agree. Four points for Burnley fro two tough away matches this week also good value

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 21:46

    Well done Lions - Best team in London

    • Reply posted by Get over it, today at 22:00

      Get over it replied:
      Apart from the Bees😉seriously though 4 great points.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3313101048361249
9Norwich33147124637949
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

