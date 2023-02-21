Match ends, Millwall 1, Burnley 1.
Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to score his fourth goal in the space of four days and earn Millwall a vital point against runaway leaders Burnley in their play-off push.
The striker scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday, and snapped up a rare Lions chance against Burnley to equalise with five minutes to go.
Ashley Barnes, who scored at Luton at the weekend, seemed to have bagged Burnley's winner for the second game in succession when he fired home after Scott Twine's shot had been charged down by Jamie Shackleton on 51 minutes.
The draw still meant the Clarets have a 12-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United as they seek to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.
They remain unbeaten in the league since November 5, a run of 13 games, while Millwall preserved their proud record of only losing twice at the New Den all season.
Burnley had control of the game for long periods, but George Long produced a vital save to deny Anass Zaroury, Scott Twine fired a chance wide and Barnes' volley flashed past the post.
Millwall fought back and harried the slick Clarets into occasional mistakes, with Zian Flemming firing their best chance of the opening 45 minutes straight at Burnley keeper Aro Muric.
The Lions had some of the wind taken out of them by Barnes' goal and Burnley almost doubled their lead when Vitinho scampered down the right and crossed, with Josh Brownhill's volley bouncing off the foot of the post.
Millwall, however, are nothing if not tenacious at home, and a triple substitution on 73 minutes paid off for manager Gary Rowett.
Burnley half-cleared a corner but Flemming retrieved and curved a dangerous ball back into the box which fell to Bradshaw and the in-form striker found the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Burnley 1.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Attempt missed. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution, Millwall. Scott Malone replaces George Honeyman.
Substitution, Millwall. Aidomo Emakhu replaces Andreas Voglsammer.
Substitution, Burnley. Nathan Tella replaces Vitinho.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Voglsammer with a cross.
Goal! Millwall 1, Burnley 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zian Flemming with a cross.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Ian Maatsen.
Substitution, Burnley. Jack Cork replaces Anass Zaroury.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Vitinho.
Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Esse with a headed pass.
Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
