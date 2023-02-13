Close menu

'Everton's directors show up at Anfield - and must have wished they hadn't'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

137

Everton's current surreal existence was summed up by the sight of directors who feel unable to attend games at Goodison Park on security advice willingly taking their places at Anfield to watch the Merseyside derby.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and former striker Graeme Sharp were joined by director of football Kevin Thelwell - and one glance at their expressions as Everton sunk to a 2-0 defeat suggested they wished they had given this one a miss as well.

Kenwright, Barrett-Baxendale and Sharp were missing when new manager Sean Dyche started his reign with a performance full of passion and intensity as Premier League leaders Arsenal were over-run at Goodison Park.

It was the second home game in succession where they stayed away as protests mount after Everton's painful decline on their watch.

And it was only right that their expressions should be so grim because Everton's performance made it even more unfathomable how owner Farhad Moshiri, the club board and Thelwell somehow failed to add a single player to a mediocre squad in January.

It is their handiwork, if one can call it that, that has resulted in Everton being in such a parlous position and left Dyche with such a tough task to keep them up.

Everton demonstrated that the win against Arsenal was a glaring exception rather than the rule but Dyche's presence will be a source of comfort because he has been over this course and distance before with Burnley and navigated it successfully.

You suspect Dyche is already well on the way to working out this Everton squad, assembled by so many managers who have been let down by these players. Yes, the succession of managers appointed and sacked by Moshiri must take their responsibility but so must this group.

Where Everton were fierce against Arsenal, they were timid at Liverpool. Where Everton where first to so much against Arsenal, they were second at Liverpool. Where they took care in their passing and work against Arsenal, they were sloppy against Liverpool.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (right) celebrates scoring against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield
Since the start of last season, Everton have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (19), while they've also won fewer games (three) and points (17) on the road than any of the 17 sides to have played across both campaigns.

Liverpool's opening goal after a quiet opening 36 minutes carried a freakish quality. Everton best moment of the night resulted in Mohamed Salah's opener - as the hosts struck in devastating fashion at one end 15 seconds after James Tarkowski's header had hit the post at the other.

Everton's board are currently facing rising anger from supporters, the relationship between the two sides seemingly damaged beyond repair, the fracture highlighted by the fact Kenwright and co will attend a game at Anfield but not at Goodison Park.

And one of the issues central to that rampant discontent is the sort of mismanagement that was brutally exposed by Everton's biggest weakness, and the biggest danger to their Premier League status.

Namely, the complete absence of attacking threat.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured once more, Dyche was forced to rely on the raw materials of 22-year-old Ellis Simms for only his second Premier League start, his main experience coming in loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland.

It was no surprise Simms struggled so badly, especially given the lack of service, and through no fault of his own his presence illustrated Everton's desperately flawed strategy.

Everton sold Richarlison to Tottenham for £60m in the summer, with the only addition to striking resources coming in the shape of £12m Neal Maupay, unwanted by Brighton.

If the failure to replace Richarlison in the summer was a serious error, the failure to correct the problem in January compounded the folly. It amounts to negligence on the behalf of those in charge of recruitment at the club.

Everton's Conor Coady and Seamus Coleman clash with Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the Merseyside derby
Everton have not won an away game in the Premier League since 1 October

Everton are now left crossing everything hoping Calvert-Lewin can suddenly put 18 months of injury problems behind him because the cupboard looks very bare.

The good news is Dyche. He is a renowned organiser, fuelled by the goodwill of a support base who understand the job he has on his hands. He will not be cowed by what he faces and will have Everton well-drilled and committed in the weeks ahead, this result and performance only sharpening his desire.

How he solves that attacking dilemma is his greatest challenge.

What Dyche saw at Liverpool was the Everton that resulted in predecessor Frank Lampard's sacking. It was the real Everton on show at Anfield - now he must find a way of producing more of what they produced against Arsenal.

Sean Dyche is a realist. He will have known exactly what he needs to do.

And in the unlikely event Dyche did not know before, he will have known by the time he departed Anfield late on Monday night. What they saw as Liverpool eased to the 2-0 win that kept Everton in the relegation places was more in keeping with the sort of dismal fare that resulted in Frank Lampard's sacking as opposed to the fire and fury of the win over Arsenal.

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Comment posted by the observant one, at 23:50 13 Feb

    Everton fans hounded SA out after he got them to 7th because they didn't like the style of football he was playing. Winning football?

    Now they've got SD in let's see how long that lasts because his style of football is so much better.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Talking of Everton fans, were there any left in Anfield after Liverpool's second goal?

  • Comment posted by Gegenpress, at 23:44 13 Feb

    Regardless of McNulty's scathing observations on Everton, it can't be denied that Liverpool fans were incredibly pessimistic as to the outcome of this game. In fact, Liverpool's performance was a complete surprise. The only question to be asked after this game is " Have Liverpool made a slight move forward, or are Everton a really poor team?"

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, at 23:48 13 Feb

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      For once I thought McNulty was pretty much on the mark. If the 11 on the pitch don't perform it can't all be down to the manager.

  • Comment posted by Thats what she said, at 23:58 13 Feb

    It’s a weird season isn’t it? Dyche’s style of football is by no means pretty, but it is effective. 3 points from Arsenal and Liverpool is a decent return. If they get another 4 points from Leeds and Villa, I think the tides will turn. Leeds in turmoil, Southampton dreadful, the last spot could go one of about 6 ways. (Bottom is always as exciting/nerve wracking as the top for proper fans!)

    • Reply posted by Manchester Red, today at 00:04

      Manchester Red replied:
      If if if if if if if
      Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by cooperman, at 23:37 13 Feb

    You'll spawn it when the Premier League tries to relegate Man City

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 01:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Everton's only hope of staying in the PL would rest on Man City getting demoted. But, alas sadly for Everton, this investigation will not be completed this year, so Everton are truly doomed.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:12

    It shouldn’t be possible to have spent £700m over the last 7 years on a squad as poor as that, yet they’ve managed it. It’s quite impressive, in a certain way, to be that bad in the transfer market.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      There was a time when the two worst teams when it came to transfers were Everton and Man Utd. Now Everton are alone in this respect, although Chelsea may soon join them.

      Everton know that they are so bad, that they decided it was best not to buy anybody in January.

  • Comment posted by raggathered, at 23:38 13 Feb

    Comes to something when your own board stay away from their home games but feel safe at their biggest rivals
    The Peoples Club , you couldn’t make it up

    • Reply posted by Mylong Dong, at 23:44 13 Feb

      Mylong Dong replied:
      The peoples BOOOOOOO

  • Comment posted by oottmexa, today at 00:48

    The comments from the new manager about we don't need any players, because we have enough quality here is probably right in certain positions, but should of had a punt on a on loan striker or free agent...may come back to bite him in the arse..

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:54

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Can still sign free agents, as unattached players are not affected by the transfer window timelines.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 01:19

    Oh well, Dyche’s perfect win record and Everton's win steak had to end at some point. Win steaks don't last forever, even those as great as Everton's.

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 02:56

      wolf359 replied:
      Win STEAKS?

  • Comment posted by DazzleRazzel, at 23:44 13 Feb

    Everton a lower league side for a decade or more, they won’t attract top players so Everton fans just accept lower league status for a few years.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 01:05

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Give them enough time to build up a fierce derby with Tranmere Rovers.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, at 23:38 13 Feb

    Everton heading to the Championship!

    • Reply posted by COYS, today at 00:14

      COYS replied:
      Still time to save their season. All it would take is for each player to grow a pair and put in a shift every week.

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, at 23:34 13 Feb

    "'Everton's directors show up at Anfield - and must have wished they hadn't"

    Its just a shame their team didnt turn up

    • Reply posted by bad daddy, at 23:37 13 Feb

      bad daddy replied:
      Lot of moody judy's, sobbing and hand wringing tonight.

      Muat be the multi-account obsessives venting their bile.

      Nice one Redmen, it's so worth it.

  • Comment posted by Rangerista, at 23:51 13 Feb

    What exactly did Everton bring to this game? Apart from the header that hit the post they had zero input.

    Declaration, I'm not an Everton fan. I hope they can turn this round, but on tonight's evidence they look like doomed.

    • Reply posted by Dixies60, today at 02:30

      Dixies60 replied:
      Against Arsenal, we didn’t look doomed & Arsenal are a far better dude than LFC.

  • Comment posted by frog, at 23:42 13 Feb

    Come back Rafa. We all miss you at Goodson.

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, at 23:58 13 Feb

      squarewindow replied:
      Sadly the board rumbled him just before he managed to complete his mission.

  • Comment posted by oottmexa, today at 01:40

    It's not about the board and Dyche, anymore you Everton fans have to get behind the team now.every feffing game...We wolves were in the championship for ten effing years.dont go there..

    • Reply posted by THE WOLF 57, today at 02:07

      THE WOLF 57 replied:
      If everton get relegated they could end up like teams that have gone down that path and might years and years to get back to the P.L. likes
      of middlesbrough sunderland wigan charlton portsmouth list goes on

  • Comment posted by Inspector Japp, today at 00:37

    Sack the board. Sell the club Moshiri.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 00:55

      Bill replied:
      Who to ?

      Not in range of your pocket money

  • Comment posted by Mylong Dong, at 23:43 13 Feb

    They couldnt replace richarlison as they had to sell richarlison to balance ffp. They shouldve been given a points deduction for breaking ffp rules, but the premier league let them off on condition they raised 50m. Thus richie was sold on the last day they had to raise the cash, for 50m.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 23:53 13 Feb

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      To be honest, he's gone from one club he didn't win a trophy at, to another one he'll never win a trophy at

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 00:57

    Actually be worth not winning a sausage if Everton & FFP Citeh are Relegated.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:42

    I like Dyche but I do hope that Everton go down. This club does not deserve the PL.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 00:52

      Andrew Macartney replied:
      marble, what is it you like about Dyche that would want you to have him as manager of your club?

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, at 23:32 13 Feb

    Great win Redmen...

    Wasn't it👍

    • Reply posted by frog, today at 00:03

      frog replied:
      Yes indeed it was 👍

  • Comment posted by claret, today at 01:10

    One game isn't going to change the obvious faults in their sides, it's just that Liverpool have less of them than Everton. Both clubs are guilty of terrible recruitment - I think Liverpool put all their effort into getting Salah to sign a new contract and forgot about the rest. As for Everton the list is long and appalling. Whoever signed Maupay needs sacking - a poor player and nasty with it.

