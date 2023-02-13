Close menu

'Everton's directors show up at Anfield - and must have wished they hadn't'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments19

Everton's current surreal existence was summed up by the sight of directors who feel unable to attend games at Goodison Park on security advice willingly taking their places at Anfield to watch the Merseyside derby.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and former striker Graeme Sharp were joined by director of football Kevin Thelwell - and one glance at their expressions as Everton sunk to a 2-0 defeat suggested they wished they had given this one a miss as well.

Kenwright, Barrett-Baxendale and Sharp were missing when new manager Sean Dyche started his reign with a performance full of passion and intensity as Premier League leaders Arsenal were over-run at Goodison Park.

It was the second home game in succession where they stayed away as protests mount after Everton's painful decline on their watch.

And it was only right that their expressions should be so grim because Everton's performance made it even more unfathomable how owner Farhad Moshiri, the club board and Thelwell somehow failed to add a single player to a mediocre squad in January.

It is their handiwork, if one can call it that, that has resulted in Everton being in such a parlous position and left Dyche with such a tough task to keep them up.

Everton demonstrated that the win against Arsenal was a glaring exception rather than the rule but Dyche's presence will be a source of comfort because he has been over this course and distance before with Burnley and navigated it successfully.

You suspect Dyche is already well on the way to working out this Everton squad, assembled by so many managers who have been let down by these players. Yes, the succession of managers appointed and sacked by Moshiri must take their responsibility but so must this group.

Where Everton were fierce against Arsenal, they were timid at Liverpool. Where Everton where first to so much against Arsenal, they were second at Liverpool. Where they took care in their passing and work against Arsenal, they were sloppy against Liverpool.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (right) celebrates scoring against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield
Since the start of last season, Everton have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (19), while they've also won fewer games (three) and points (17) on the road than any of the 17 sides to have played across both campaigns.

Liverpool's opening goal after a quiet opening 36 minutes carried a freakish quality. Everton best moment of the night resulted in Mohamed Salah's opener - as the hosts struck in devastating fashion at one end 15 seconds after James Tarkowski's header had hit the post at the other.

Everton's board are currently facing rising anger from supporters, the relationship between the two sides seemingly damaged beyond repair, the fracture highlighted by the fact Kenwright and co will attend a game at Anfield but not at Goodison Park.

And one of the issues central to that rampant discontent is the sort of mismanagement that was brutally exposed by Everton's biggest weakness, and the biggest danger to their Premier League status.

Namely, the complete absence of attacking threat.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured once more, Dyche was forced to rely on the raw materials of 22-year-old Ellis Simms for only his second Premier League start, his main experience coming in loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland.

It was no surprise Simms struggled so badly, especially given the lack of service, and through no fault of his own his presence illustrated Everton's desperately flawed strategy.

Everton sold Richarlison to Tottenham for £60m in the summer, with the only addition to striking resources coming in the shape of £12m Neal Maupay, unwanted by Brighton.

If the failure to replace Richarlison in the summer was a serious error, the failure to correct the problem in January compounded the folly. It amounts to negligence on the behalf of those in charge of recruitment at the club.

Everton's Conor Coady and Seamus Coleman clash with Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the Merseyside derby
Everton have not won an away game in the Premier League since 1 October

Everton are now left crossing everything hoping Calvert-Lewin can suddenly put 18 months of injury problems behind him because the cupboard looks very bare.

The good news is Dyche. He is a renowned organiser, fuelled by the goodwill of a support base who understand the job he has on his hands. He will not be cowed by what he faces and will have Everton well-drilled and committed in the weeks ahead, this result and performance only sharpening his desire.

How he solves that attacking dilemma is his greatest challenge.

What Dyche saw at Liverpool was the Everton that resulted in predecessor Frank Lampard's sacking. It was the real Everton on show at Anfield - now he must find a way of producing more of what they produced against Arsenal.

Sean Dyche is a realist. He will have known exactly what he needs to do.

And in the unlikely event Dyche did not know before, he will have known by the time he departed Anfield late on Monday night. What they saw as Liverpool eased to the 2-0 win that kept Everton in the relegation places was more in keeping with the sort of dismal fare that resulted in Frank Lampard's sacking as opposed to the fire and fury of the win over Arsenal.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by DazzleRazzel, today at 23:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gegenpress, today at 23:44

    Regardless of McNulty's scathing observations on Everton, it can't be denied that Liverpool fans were incredibly pessimistic as to the outcome of this game. In fact, Liverpool's performance was a complete surprise. The only question to be asked after this game is " Have Liverpool made a slight move forward, or are Everton a really poor team?"

  • Comment posted by Mylong Dong, today at 23:43

    They couldnt replace richarlison as they had to sell richarlison to balance ffp. They shouldve been given a points deduction for breaking ffp rules, but the premier league let them off on condition they raised 50m. Thus richie was sold on the last day they had to raise the cash, for 50m.

  • Comment posted by frog, today at 23:42

    Come back Rafa. We all miss you at Goodson.

  • Comment posted by Joe90, today at 23:41

    How Everton approach games makes me sad. Their attitude to the Premier League should be the same as the other big clubs. Being solid and fighting for points is small club mentality. Everton's squad isn't mediocre at all. The set up is just always so negative. Believe that your a big club and conduct yourself like it! Go into games expecting to win.

  • Comment posted by raggathered, today at 23:38

    Comes to something when your own board stay away from their home games but feel safe at their biggest rivals
    The Peoples Club , you couldn’t make it up

    • Reply posted by Mylong Dong, today at 23:44

      Mylong Dong replied:
      The peoples BOOOOOOO

  • Comment posted by stefjamz, today at 23:38

    With all the millions spent how have they ended up with no strikers? Is that not down to the managers, not the owners? Where are the players coming through the academy, or is it just buy buy buy... Time for other players to step up with some goals & a manager & coaches to find ways of scoring, that what they are paid for.

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 23:42

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      To be fair, west ham got through last season with no strikers. Almost got throught to a european cup final and nearly in the champions league and did still get into a european competition and finished top half. But they hadn’t spent the money everton had by then.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 23:38

    Everton heading to the Championship!

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 23:37

    You'll spawn it when the Premier League tries to relegate Man City

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:36

    good luck to liverpool on qualifying for the conference league

    • Reply posted by raggathered, today at 23:39

      raggathered replied:
      ??

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 23:34

    We're loving it😉

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 23:34

    

    Its just a shame their team didnt turn up

    • Reply posted by bad daddy, today at 23:37

      bad daddy replied:
      Lot of moody judy's, sobbing and hand wringing tonight.

      Muat be the multi-account obsessives venting their bile.

      Nice one Redmen, it's so worth it.

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 23:32

    Great win Redmen...

    Wasn't it👍

