Devlin has been on trial at Hibs for the last few weeks

Hibernian have completed the signing of Scotland international Michael Devlin on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old had been a free agent following a six-month spell at Fleetwood Town - managed by former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Scott Brown.

The defender adds to Lee Johnson's centre-back options, following the departure of Ryan Porteous to Watford and a long-term injury to Rocky Bushiri.

He had previously captained Hamilton Accies before joining Aberdeen in 2018, playing 51 times in a four-year spell.

Capped by Scotland three times - all coming at the end of 2019 - Devlin returns north after making four appearances for Fleetwood before an ankle injury ruled him out until the new year.

Speaking to the club website, Hibs manager Johnson said: "We're delighted to bring Mikey to the club and add depth in our defensive area.

"We have been impressed with him in training over the last week, and by bringing him in permanently it gives us the perfect blend at centre-half having two experienced players and two talented youngsters.

"He's a good character and his experience of Scottish football will benefit the group. We look forward to continuing working with him."