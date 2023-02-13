Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic defeated Glasgow City to win the Women's Scottish Cup last season

Heart of Midlothian will host holders Celtic in the Women's Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the draw that was made at Hampden on Monday, last year's beaten finalists Glasgow City were drawn away to Kilmarnock.

Glasgow Women will take on Motherwell and Rangers have a home tie against Hibernian, who beat East Fife 4-0 at the weekend in the fifth round.

The matches will take place on the weekend of Sunday 19 March.

Women's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Glasgow Women v Motherwell

Rangers v Hibernian

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Kilmarnock v Glasgow City