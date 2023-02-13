Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Midfielder George McEachran made 15 appearances in the EFL Trophy for Chelsea's under-23 team

Swindon have signed ex-Chelsea academy midfielder George McEachran on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Premier League club last summer.

McEachran joined Chelsea in 2009 and worked alongside new Swindon head coach Jody Morris there, although he did not make a first-team appearance.

He was part of the England team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and played in the final win over Spain.

"Talking from a previous experience that I've had with him - albeit a few years ago - he's played at a really good level, he's represented his country at different age groups and won World Cups with his country in a group that is remembered," Morris told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"He's good around the place, has great energy and just someone that I think will bring a bit of quality."