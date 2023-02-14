Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
PSGParis Saint Germain0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Paris St-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman strikes as Germans snatch last-16 first-leg lead

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Warren Zaire-Emery holds the ball against Bayern Munich
At 16, Warren Zaire-Emery became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout stage game

Kingsley Coman repeated his 2020 Champions League final heroics as Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain in their last-16 first-leg tie.

The Frenchman volleyed home the winner early in the second half in Paris.

Coman also scored the only goal when Bayern overcame his former club PSG to win the trophy three years ago.

Substitute Kylian Mbappe, back after injury, looked to have rescued a draw for the hosts, but his late effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have now lost their last three matches in all competitions.

In contrast, Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions since 17 September and now favourites to reach the quarter-finals, despite having defender Benjamin Pavard sent off for a second booking in injury time.

PSG were boosted beforehand with Lionel Messi fit enough to start up front after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Mbappe was on the bench.

There was also a start in midfield for Warren Zaire-Emery who, at 16 years and 343 days, became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout stage game.

The Frenchman was born in 2006, the same year in which Messi, 35, won his first Champions League title.

Mbappe, initially expected to miss this match with a thigh injury, was brought on after 57 minutes, but was clearly far from full fitness.

PSG struggled to create any chances of note in the first half, while Bayern dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Coman struck in the 53rd minute.

The winger, who started in the youth team at PSG, met a deep Alphonso Davies cross from the left with a first-time volley.

Coman's effort squeezed under PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, although the Italian made up for it later with superb saves to deny Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Pavard.

Mbappe's arrival lifted PSG and Yann Sommer kept out his close-range shot before the Bayern keeper was beaten in the 82nd minute.

Home celebrations were cut short, though, as left-back Nuno Mendes was ruled narrowly offside by the video assistant referee (VAR) before he delivered a cross for Mbappe to finish into the roof of the net.

Following losses to Marseille in the Coupe de France and Monaco in Ligue 1, another damaging defeat piles the pressure on manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG, who have still never won the Champions League, now face a tough task in the return leg in Germany on 8 March.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forKimpembeat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forRuizat 57'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forVitinhaat 75'minutes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forMbappéat 57'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 7Mbappé
  • 8Ruiz
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 29Pembélé
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5PavardBooked at 90mins
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22CanceloSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 75'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forStanisicat 90'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 87'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMüllerat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic
  • 46Ibrahimovic
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
46,435

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Leroy Sané.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Jamal Musiala.

  16. Booking

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by kickabout, today at 22:17

    Happy to see a proper football club with history and pedigree beat a sportswashing project.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 22:21

      paul replied:
      Proper team ! Lol ! Rough riders of their league for years!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 22:05

    PSG. The most over rated team on the planet

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:09

      Sport Report replied:
      Over-rated comment

  • Comment posted by Smeggsy, today at 22:07

    What a shame for PSG 😁

    • Reply posted by Gunther, today at 22:10

      Gunther replied:
      In the exception of Mbappe 😊

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:01

    All that money spent and PSG still fall short. Good!

    • Reply posted by kerbrun, today at 22:05

      kerbrun replied:
      Jealousy gets you No where

  • Comment posted by MikeHunt, today at 22:22

    Thanks Bayern from all the football fans around Europe!

    • Reply posted by Reismann, today at 23:05

      Reismann replied:
      You are wrong! I am a Nuremberg Fan We hate the Reds from Munich. Every Team in the Champions Leage is build up mostly with not their own money. Only Bayern earned their money.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 22:20

    Oil money . Man City next to go

    • Reply posted by kerbrun, today at 22:23

      kerbrun replied:
      Hopefully

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 21:59

    PSG a team without a heart and soul.Only merceneries.

    • Reply posted by The Man from Del Monte, today at 22:04

      The Man from Del Monte replied:
      Like they're the only ones....!

  • Comment posted by SteveMonkey, today at 22:03

    It's that old phrase: "There is no PSG in T E A M......."

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 22:10

      lawman replied:
      Together
      Everybody
      Archives
      More..

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:06

    The lack of domestic competition shows for PSG. I know Bayern mostly dominate their league also, but the French league is worse.

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 22:13

      Fruity replied:
      The French league produce the most scouted players in Europe so not sure what you’re talking about

  • Comment posted by GreenSloth, today at 22:29

    PSG have been terrible since their money grab in the Middle East. The club should relocate to the Saudi league. Let's send Man City the too.

    • Reply posted by D1, today at 22:30

      D1 replied:
      + NUFC

  • Comment posted by agb, today at 22:25

    Fun game if you live in France (indeed, Paris....) - Bayern seemd to have more Frenchmen on the field than PSG ,.....

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 22:33

      expatfrog replied:
      Scenes of joy here in lyon

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 22:23

    PSG were poor but the VAR on the Goal that was disallowed how is not even an 8th of an inch an advantage Football is being ruined by VAR

    • Reply posted by agb, today at 22:30

      agb replied:
      Agreed - the decison was "correct" by the strict rule. But we're ruling out goals where the attacking side have gained a tiny, decisive advantage by skill, positioning, speed and cunning. Not by "goal sitting". Seems wrong to me - to chalk off a goal because the attacker is just that bit better than his defender?

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:17

    Psg lol

    • Reply posted by kerbrun, today at 22:22

      kerbrun replied:
      Don’t laugh too loud as it’s only half time

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 22:13

    Pure PSG bottle job... Slower to the ball than Spurs defence & just as sloppy😂

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:06

    Great win in the end for Bayern, MIASANMIA, but for the last 15 minutes... defence? WHAT WAS THAT? Thank God Mbappe was offside twice AND Sommer came up with an amazing save, because the defence, who basically left Pavard out to dry, would have undone the amazing work we did in the first 72-75 minutes. Advantage good guys, but get it together defence! Nagelsmann? Masterful in his tactics.

    • Reply posted by kerbrun, today at 22:12

      kerbrun replied:
      A good result for you , Hopefully PSG will wake up for the second leg,
      3 defeats in a row just not good enough

  • Comment posted by Gunther, today at 22:05

    Mbappe: PSG future if he stays. He does better than Messi and Neymar combined. Even after a risky return (he's not fit yet), he's the most dangerous PSG player

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 22:45

      Arch Stanton replied:
      He still needs a feed, and if you watched the game you'd know he wouldn't have touched the ball in the first half. PSG had no midfield.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:05

    That was a ridiculously soft shot for the goal. Any goalie in the National League would have saved that.

  • Comment posted by Dystopia, today at 22:00

    PSG haha

    • Reply posted by kerbrun, today at 22:06

      kerbrun replied:
      What are you laughing at ?
      Spurs supporter ?

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 22:27

    Good result. GTF PSG

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 22:12

    Looking a bit pessi

