Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Kingsley Coman repeated his 2020 Champions League final heroics as Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain in their last-16 first-leg tie.
The Frenchman volleyed home the winner early in the second half in Paris.
Coman also scored the only goal when Bayern overcame his former club PSG to win the trophy three years ago.
Substitute Kylian Mbappe, back after injury, looked to have rescued a draw for the hosts, but his late effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.
Ligue 1 champions PSG have now lost their last three matches in all competitions.
In contrast, Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions since 17 September and now favourites to reach the quarter-finals, despite having defender Benjamin Pavard sent off for a second booking in injury time.
PSG were boosted beforehand with Lionel Messi fit enough to start up front after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Mbappe was on the bench.
There was also a start in midfield for Warren Zaire-Emery who, at 16 years and 343 days, became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout stage game.
The Frenchman was born in 2006, the same year in which Messi, 35, won his first Champions League title.
Mbappe, initially expected to miss this match with a thigh injury, was brought on after 57 minutes, but was clearly far from full fitness.
PSG struggled to create any chances of note in the first half, while Bayern dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Coman struck in the 53rd minute.
The winger, who started in the youth team at PSG, met a deep Alphonso Davies cross from the left with a first-time volley.
Coman's effort squeezed under PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, although the Italian made up for it later with superb saves to deny Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Pavard.
Mbappe's arrival lifted PSG and Yann Sommer kept out his close-range shot before the Bayern keeper was beaten in the 82nd minute.
Home celebrations were cut short, though, as left-back Nuno Mendes was ruled narrowly offside by the video assistant referee (VAR) before he delivered a cross for Mbappe to finish into the roof of the net.
Following losses to Marseille in the Coupe de France and Monaco in Ligue 1, another damaging defeat piles the pressure on manager Christophe Galtier.
PSG, who have still never won the Champions League, now face a tough task in the return leg in Germany on 8 March.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2HakimiSubstituted forKimpembeat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forRuizat 57'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 15DaniloSubstituted forVitinhaat 75'minutes
- 28SolerSubstituted forMbappéat 57'minutes
- 30Messi
- 10NeymarBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 7Mbappé
- 8Ruiz
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 27Sommer
- 5PavardBooked at 90mins
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 22CanceloSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 75'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forStanisicat 90'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 87'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMüllerat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 19Davies
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 35Schenk
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
- 46Ibrahimovic
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 46,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Leroy Sané.
Post update
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Jamal Musiala.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
