Tuesday's match is a repeat of the 2019-20 Champions League final which Bayern Munich won 1-0 in Lisbon

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training ahead of schedule before Paris St-Germain's Champions League last 16 first leg tie with Bayern Munich.

The France forward was expected to be out for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury earlier this month.

Mbappe trained on the eve of Tuesday's heavyweight match which is a repeat of the 2020 final, which Bayern won 1-0.

Lionel Messi, who has received treatment for a hamstring problem, has also been named in the PSG squad.

The returns of Mbappe and Messi would be a huge boost for Paris St-Germain, who have lost their last two domestic matches.

In contrast, Bayern - six-time European champions - are unbeaten in all competitions since 17 September.

Bayern forward Thomas Muller is relishing two games against PSG, with the return leg in Germany on 8 March.

"Two very good teams with very good players," said Muller, a two-time Champions League winner, when asked about the tie.

"Sadly one cannot go through to the next round. A big game of football."