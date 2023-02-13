Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have reappointed Neil Warnock for his second spell as manager, with the 74-year-old coming out of retirement to take charge.

Warnock returns almost 30 years after his first stint, during which he led the Terriers to promotion via the third-tier play-offs in 1994-95.

The club are currently 23rd in the Championship and a point from safety.

He becomes Huddersfield's third manager of the season, after Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham.

Warnock's appointment, on a short-term basis until the end of the season, means he is the club's fifth permanent boss in less than three years.

"My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time," he told the club website.

"I'm coming back to help the club, but also [chairman] Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind the scenes and I've always had a lot of time for him.

"I've looked at the fixtures and we've got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces."

Warnock takes on the job of keeping the club in the division after a marked decline since reaching last season's Championship play-off final.

The veteran boss, who has managed 1,603 games across his career, had retired from football management after leaving Middlesbrough last season.

Second-tier strugglers Huddersfield sacked Fotheringham on 8 February after just four months in charge, having won five of the 21 games of his tenure.

Narcis Pelach was put in interim charge of the club prior to their defeat by relegation rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

More to follow.