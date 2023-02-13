Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Schreuder led Club Bruges to the Belgian title before leaving to take over at Ajax

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss.

The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role.

Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around the club, including the training ground.

He spoke to directors at the club but has flown back to the Netherlands, with Leeds now discussing other options.

Schreuder replaced Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax in the summer but was sacked in January.

Leeds, who sacked Jesse Marsch in February after a poor run of form, next play at 18th-placed Everton on Saturday.

Under 21-coach Michael Skubala has been in temporary charge at Elland Road since Marsch was dismissed after a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Under Skubala, Leeds have drawn 2-2 at Manchester United and lost to the same opponents at home.

Leeds have had several setbacks in their hunt for a new manager, with Feyenoord's Arne Slot ruling himself out, while an approach for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has also been linked with the role.

Another target was West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan - a former assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds - but he signed a new deal with the Championship side a day after Marsch's sacking.