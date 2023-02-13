Portsmouth forward Reeco Hackett scored after coming on as a substitute

Reeco Hackett says Portsmouth "should be doing better" after losing 3-1 to promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle in League One.

The forward scored Pompey's only goal of the match in the 79th minute at Home Park, in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday.

Despite pressing in the closing minutes they were unable to find an equaliser and conceded again in injury time.

"It wasn't our greatest performance," Hackett told BBC Radio Solent.

"I think we actually had chances to add a few more goals, and the goals we gave away are probably too soft."

Portsmouth drew 2-2 with Plymouth at Fratton Park earlier in the season thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Hackett.

The 25-year-old, who nearly left the club on transfer deadline day last month, came on as a late substitute in Saturday's match.

"When you look at the chances both sides had I think we were better between both boxes," he added.

"It's tough because they are on a really good run of form and we are still getting into a new mould with a new manager.

"It's those final parts where it matters going forward, we haven't been good enough, we haven't scored enough, we are leaking way too many goals and the honest truth is we should be doing better - it's disappointing."

'We were unlucky'

Portsmouth goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi started the match in place of first choice Matt Macey, who was ill

Portsmouth were without first-choice goalkeeper Matt Macey, who was ill and did not travel.

Josh Oluwayemi stepped in to the starting role and boss John Mousinho was pleased with his performance: "Thankfully we have an able deputy in Josh who I think performed very well.

"He made some excellent saves and was a bit unlucky on a couple of occasions, but I would say he kept us in the game in the second half."

Portsmouth are 11th in the League One table and 12 points from the play-off places with 18 games left.

Since taking over as head coach Mousinho has guided the club to two wins, a draw and two losses.

The former Oxford United player believes his side are trending in the right direction: "I was pleased at half-time and I thought for the first 45 minutes we were the better side, without creating a huge amount.

"Credit to the players who found a way back into the game in the second half and we were probably unlucky not to nick it at the end.

"But the message in the dressing room is, let's not wait until we are 2-0 down to really turn the screw.

"Plymouth broke at us with pace and power and in the end it was probably a deserved victory for them, but there are some positives in there for us."

Portsmouth host Burton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.