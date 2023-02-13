Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Andrew Omobamidele (right) made his league debut for Norwich against Cardiff City in January 2021

Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele says they must cut out unforced errors as the race for the Championship play-off places hots up.

The Canaries lost at Bristol City on Saturday, a second successive defeat after a good start under David Wagner.

They are 10th in the Championship table, four points outside the top six.

"The boys are buying into what the boss wants, we've got to hold our hands up and take responsibility for some of the mistakes," Omobamidele said.

"In the first half [against Bristol City], there were too many unforced errors, too many turnovers, so we were defending too many counter-attacks.

"The second half was better, but we just didn't have that quality going forward - the quality, with the way we want to play, has to be there, [but] in good possession we are giving the ball away too much," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"We know we're capable of it, we just need to find out the reason why we're not being consistent."

Norwich have an important couple of weeks ahead, with three of their next four games at home.

They take on Hull, who are 11th, at Carrow Road on Tuesday before travelling to struggling Wigan on Saturday.

Home fixtures against Birmingham and Cardiff complete their February programme.

"We're just taking it a game at a time and that's the thing about the Championship, you have another game in two or three days.

"We just need to see what went wrong, fix it quickly and be ready to go again on Tuesday," Omobamidele said.