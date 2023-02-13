Jakub Jankto: Czech Republic international midfielder comes out as gay
Last updated on .From the section Football
Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto says he "no longer wants to hide" as he publicly comes out as gay.
The 27-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder, on loan from Getafe, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.
"Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends," he said.
"I have a job that I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, with professionalism and passion.
"Like everybody else I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love."
"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."
More to follow.
