Jankto has 45 caps for the Czech Republic

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto says he "no longer wants to hide" as he publicly comes out as gay.

The 27-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder, on loan from Getafe, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

"Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends," he said.

"I have a job that I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, with professionalism and passion.

"Like everybody else I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love."

"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

More to follow.