Ghana finished bottom of Group H at the World Cup in Qatar

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team.

The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022.

He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group H with one win from three matches.

It is Hughton's first managerial role since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in September 2021.

He also previously managed Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich before his five-year spell at Brighton, who he to promotion from the Championship.

George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will continue as Ghana's assistant coaches.