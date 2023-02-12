Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Ian McCall's Partick Thistle turned in a good performance at Ibrox, but have been struggling for consistency in the Championship

Partick Thistle have dismissed manager Ian McCall, along with coaches Alan Archibald and Neil Scally.

The news of McCall's departure came just hours after an incident-packed 3-2 loss to Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

The 58-year-old was in his second spell at Firhill, having returned to the Glasgow club in 2019.

He leaves with Thistle sitting fifth in the Championship, six points off second place.

Under-18 coach Kris Doolan will take the manager's role on an interim basis, with assistance from academy director Paul McDonald.

A brief club statement said McCall, Archibald and Scally "have been relieved of their duties in relation to the first team with immediate effect".

It adds: "The club would like to place on record its sincere appreciation to all three for their contributions to Partick Thistle over many years.

"At this crucial juncture of the season, we ask all members of the Partick Thistle family, to get behind Kris and the team as we strive for promotion to the Scottish Premiership."

Thistle had lost three of their last four league matches before running Scottish Cup holders Rangers close on Sunday.