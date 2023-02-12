Women's Scottish Cup: Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City into quarter-finals with ease
Rangers romped to a 13-0 win against Rossvale to canter into the quarter-finals of the women's Scottish Cup.
Lizzie Arnot notched a hat-trick in the one-sided contest at Petershill Park, with nine different players on target.
Cup holders Celtic scored five to beat Boroughmuir Thistle 5-0 at Meadowbank, with Tegan Bowie scoring in the first minute and Cloe Craig netting twice.
Glasgow City also won 5-0 at home to SWPL1 rivals Aberdeen as Miracle Porter grabbed a debut goal.
Mairead Fulton grabbed a double for the league leaders.
Glasgow Girls, rock bottom of the top flight without a point, enjoyed a 2-0 success at Ayr United.
Motherwell were 4-0 winners against Montrose 4-0 and Hibs beat East Fife by the same score, while Lisa Swanson scored the only goal as Kilmarnock edged out Jeanfield Swifts.
Women's Scottish Cup results
Rossvale 0-13 Rangers
Boroughmuir Thistle 0-5 Celtic
Glasgow City 5-0 Aberdeen
Ayr United 0-2 Glasgow Girls
Motherwell 4-0 Montrose
Hibernian 4-0 East Fife
Kilmarnock 1-0 Jeanfield Swifts