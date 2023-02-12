Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United beat Leeds 2-0

Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road.

Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.

Manchester United won the match 2-0.

In a joint statement, both clubs said supporters' behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

"Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today's game," they said.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football."

The Premier League also condemned the chanting, saying: "The league is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency."

The Munich Air Disaster took place in February 1958, when a charter plane crashed, claiming the lives of 23 people, including eight Manchester United players and three officials.

Violence ahead of the 2000 Uefa Cup semi-final in Istanbul between fans of Leeds and Galatasaray led to two Leeds fans being stabbed.