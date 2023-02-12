Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell have won just once in all competitions since October

Motherwell's players must "take ownership" and "accountability" of the run leading to Steven Hammell's exit, says interim boss Stuart Kettlewell.

Hammell was relieved of his duties three hours after Saturday's meek Scottish Cup exit at Raith Rovers.

And the Lanarkshire side's 38-year top-flight status is under serious threat as they sit second bottom of the table.

"I have to go in and try pick players up," said Kettlewell of the side without a league win since October.

"We have to simplify things by looking at who we are playing against on Wednesday and try to find a very simple formula that makes us effective and competitive in a game.

"Look at Motherwell's results - it's been a poor run of form, but until the last couple of games they have been really competitive. They've played really well in a lot of games."

Kettlewell, who was appointed Motherwell's lead development coach in October last year, was "absolutely gutted" to hear the news of Hammell's sacking on Saturday evening, and stressed how the former Motherwell left-back "is, and always will be, a legend" of the club.

A run of one win in 13 games leaves only goal difference keeping Motherwell off the foot of the Premiership, but Kettlewell backs himself to turn things around at Fir Park and would be open to taking the job on a permanent basis.

"Do I believe I can do the job? Yes, I do, I back myself," he added on Sportsound. "But it needs to be a question of: What do Motherwell want? If it is someone like myself then, absolutely, you pitch yourself forward."