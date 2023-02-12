Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli lost to Cremonese on penalties in the Coppa Italia in January but now have won six in a row in Serie A

Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 16 points after victory over bottom-of-the-table Cremonese.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas gave Napoli their 19th win of the season.

The Naples club, chasing their first Italian title since 1990, have now won six matches in a row and have dropped just seven points this season.

Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce Napoli's lead when they play Sampdoria on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Adrien Rabiot's goal gave Juventus a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

The result sees Juve, who were docked 15 points in January because of their transfer dealings, move into ninth place.