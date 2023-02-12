Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli3CremoneseCremonese0

Napoli 3-0 Cremonese: Leaders ease to sixth straight win

Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates their first goal scored by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli lost to Cremonese on penalties in the Coppa Italia in January but now have won six in a row in Serie A

Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 16 points after victory over bottom-of-the-table Cremonese.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas gave Napoli their 19th win of the season.

The Naples club, chasing their first Italian title since 1990, have now won six matches in a row and have dropped just seven points this season.

Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce Napoli's lead when they play Sampdoria on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Adrien Rabiot's goal gave Juventus a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

The result sees Juve, who were docked 15 points in January because of their transfer dealings, move into ninth place.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 71'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 86'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 71'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forNdombéléat 83'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini

Cremonese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 24FerrariSubstituted forValeriat 45'minutes
  • 21Chiriches
  • 4AiwuBooked at 74mins
  • 17Sernicola
  • 6PickelSubstituted forCastagnettiat 61'minutes
  • 28MeïtéSubstituted forAcellaat 76'minutes
  • 26Benassi
  • 5VásquezBooked at 13minsSubstituted forGhiglioneat 68'minutes
  • 20Afena-Gyan
  • 74TsadjoutSubstituted forCiofaniat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Valeri
  • 9Ciofani
  • 13Saro
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 19Castagnetti
  • 23Acella
  • 27Galdames
  • 45Sarr
Referee:
Luca Massimi

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamCremonese
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 3, Cremonese 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Cremonese 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.

  5. Post update

    Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emanuel Aiwu (Cremonese).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cremonese. Conceded by Giacomo Raspadori.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Diego Demme replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli).

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Paolo Ghiglione (Cremonese).

  12. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Cremonese).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Hirving Lozano.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Mathías Olivera tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 3, Cremonese 0. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cremonese. Christian Acella replaces Soualiho Meïté.

  19. Post update

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Cremonese).

