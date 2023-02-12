Match ends, Napoli 3, Cremonese 0.
Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 16 points after victory over bottom-of-the-table Cremonese.
Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas gave Napoli their 19th win of the season.
The Naples club, chasing their first Italian title since 1990, have now won six matches in a row and have dropped just seven points this season.
Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce Napoli's lead when they play Sampdoria on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Adrien Rabiot's goal gave Juventus a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.
The result sees Juve, who were docked 15 points in January because of their transfer dealings, move into ninth place.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 71'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 86'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 71'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forNdombéléat 83'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
Cremonese
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Carnesecchi
- 24FerrariSubstituted forValeriat 45'minutes
- 21Chiriches
- 4AiwuBooked at 74mins
- 17Sernicola
- 6PickelSubstituted forCastagnettiat 61'minutes
- 28MeïtéSubstituted forAcellaat 76'minutes
- 26Benassi
- 5VásquezBooked at 13minsSubstituted forGhiglioneat 68'minutes
- 20Afena-Gyan
- 74TsadjoutSubstituted forCiofaniat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Valeri
- 9Ciofani
- 13Saro
- 18Ghiglione
- 19Castagnetti
- 23Acella
- 27Galdames
- 45Sarr
- Referee:
- Luca Massimi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Cremonese 0.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emanuel Aiwu (Cremonese).
Corner, Cremonese. Conceded by Giacomo Raspadori.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Diego Demme replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli).
Delay in match because of an injury Paolo Ghiglione (Cremonese).
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Cremonese).
Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Hirving Lozano.
Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Offside, Napoli. Mathías Olivera tries a through ball, but Eljif Elmas is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Cremonese 0. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Substitution
Substitution, Cremonese. Christian Acella replaces Soualiho Meïté.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Cremonese).