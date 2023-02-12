Close menu
Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona: Pedri strikes to help leaders to sixth straight league win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pedri and Robert Lewandowski
Pedri now has seven goals in all competitions this season

Barcelona moved 11 points clear at the top of La Liga with a battling win over Villarreal in a scrappy encounter.

Pedri's goal after 18 minutes was enough to give the 26-time champions their sixth consecutive league win.

Xavi's side have conceded just seven goals in the league and their only defeat came to Real Madrid in December.

They took advantage of Real's absence from the weekend's fixtures because of their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup to extend their lead.

Real will return to league action against Elche on 15 February after beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in the Club World Cup final, but face a huge task to overhaul their historic rivals.

Eight bookings and a serious-looking leg injury to Villarreal's Francis Coquelin, who was carried off on a stretcher in distress, disrupted the flow of the match.

A deft touch from striker Robert Lewandowski allowed Pedri to slip in between two defenders to roll the ball past Pepe Reina for the only goal with one of the moments of great quality of the night.

Alex Morales had Villarreal's best chances of the night as the side coached by former Barcelona manager Quique Setien missed out on a chance to go into fifth place.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Reina Páez
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4P TorresBooked at 37mins
  • 18MorenoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 83'minutes
  • 19CoquelinSubstituted forChukwuezeat 36'minutes
  • 6Capoue
  • 10ParejoBooked at 62mins
  • 16Baena RodríguezBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMojicaat 83'minutes
  • 22MoralesSubstituted forNiñoat 83'minutes
  • 21Pino

Substitutes

  • 2Femenía
  • 5Cuenca
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 12Mojica
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 23Mandi
  • 31Álvarez
  • 34Niño
  • 39Terrats

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23KoundéBooked at 58mins
  • 4AraújoBooked at 43mins
  • 15Christensen
  • 28Balde
  • 8Pedri
  • 21F de JongBooked at 56mins
  • 19KessieSubstituted forAlbaat 89'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 81minsSubstituted forF Torresat 81'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 6Gavi

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
21,178

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home22
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yeremy Pino with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavi.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Franck Kessie.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Gavi (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).

  11. Post update

    Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fernando Niño (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Johan Mojica with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).

  14. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Foyth.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Johan Mojica replaces Álex Baena.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Fernando Niño replaces José Morales.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Alberto Moreno.

  19. Post update

    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2118214373656
2Real Madrid20143340172345
3Real Sociedad2012352819939
4Atl Madrid21115530171338
5Real Betis2110472722534
6Rayo Vallecano219662823533
7Ath Bilbao219573122932
8Villarreal219482218431
9Osasuna218671919030
10Mallorca218491620-428
11Girona216692731-424
12Sevilla216692329-624
13Real Valladolid2173111528-1324
14Celta Vigo2165102233-1123
15Almería2164112534-922
16Cádiz215791733-1622
17Espanyol204972430-621
18Valencia2155112626020
19Getafe2147101828-1019
20Elche2016131540-259
View full Spanish La Liga table

