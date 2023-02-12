Match ends, Villarreal 0, Barcelona 1.
Barcelona moved 11 points clear at the top of La Liga with a battling win over Villarreal in a scrappy encounter.
Pedri's goal after 18 minutes was enough to give the 26-time champions their sixth consecutive league win.
Xavi's side have conceded just seven goals in the league and their only defeat came to Real Madrid in December.
They took advantage of Real's absence from the weekend's fixtures because of their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup to extend their lead.
Real will return to league action against Elche on 15 February after beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in the Club World Cup final, but face a huge task to overhaul their historic rivals.
Eight bookings and a serious-looking leg injury to Villarreal's Francis Coquelin, who was carried off on a stretcher in distress, disrupted the flow of the match.
A deft touch from striker Robert Lewandowski allowed Pedri to slip in between two defenders to roll the ball past Pepe Reina for the only goal with one of the moments of great quality of the night.
Alex Morales had Villarreal's best chances of the night as the side coached by former Barcelona manager Quique Setien missed out on a chance to go into fifth place.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Reina Páez
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4P TorresBooked at 37mins
- 18MorenoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 83'minutes
- 19CoquelinSubstituted forChukwuezeat 36'minutes
- 6Capoue
- 10ParejoBooked at 62mins
- 16Baena RodríguezBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMojicaat 83'minutes
- 22MoralesSubstituted forNiñoat 83'minutes
- 21Pino
Substitutes
- 2Femenía
- 5Cuenca
- 11Chukwueze
- 12Mojica
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 23Mandi
- 31Álvarez
- 34Niño
- 39Terrats
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23KoundéBooked at 58mins
- 4AraújoBooked at 43mins
- 15Christensen
- 28Balde
- 8Pedri
- 21F de JongBooked at 56mins
- 19KessieSubstituted forAlbaat 89'minutes
- 22RaphinhaBooked at 81minsSubstituted forF Torresat 81'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 6Gavi
Substitutes
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 21,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yeremy Pino with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Offside, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Franck Kessie.
Post update
Hand ball by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Post update
Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fernando Niño (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Johan Mojica with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Johan Mojica replaces Álex Baena.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Fernando Niño replaces José Morales.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Alberto Moreno.
Post update
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).