Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (Football Insider) external-link

Oh Hyeon-gyu is ready to lead the line for Celtic against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final on 26 February if Kyogo is unfit to play following a shoulder injury. (Record) external-link

Paul Lambert will not be returning to Motherwell as their new manager. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian are to give former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Mikey Devlin, 29, a contract for the rest of the season. (Record)

Defender Michael Smith, 34, is unsure over his future at Hearts, with no talks having taken place about extending his stay beyond the end of the season. (Record) external-link

Former Scotland forward Kris Commons believes VAR is not working in England or Scotland and believes referees are to blame. (Record) external-link