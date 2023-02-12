Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are being linked with a summer move for FCSB midfielder Darius Olaru, 24, according to reports in the Romania international's homeland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Oh Hyeon-gyu is ready to lead the line for Celtic against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final on 26 February if Kyogo is unfit to play following a shoulder injury. (Record) external-link

Paul Lambert will not be returning to Motherwell as their new manager. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian are to give former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Mikey Devlin, 29, a contract for the rest of the season. (Record) external-link

Defender Michael Smith, 34, is unsure over his future at Hearts, with no talks having taken place about extending his stay beyond the end of the season. (Record) external-link

Northern Ireland international Smith is eager to stay at Tynecastle after almost six years with Hearts.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

And Smith has "a burning desire" to win the Scottish Cup after losing in the final three times. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson believes the Staggies are well placed to avoid relegation but warns they still have a fight on their hands. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland forward Kris Commons believes VAR is not working in England or Scotland and believes referees are to blame. (Record) external-link