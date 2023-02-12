Manchester United have finished fourth in the WSL for three successive seasons

If Manchester United are to win their first Women's Super League title, they are likely to endure more weeks like the one they have just had.

Marc Skinner's side bounced back from a disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton seven days ago with a gritty, dramatic and frantic victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

The 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took United back to the top of the WSL table - one point above defending champions Chelsea. But they were made to work for it.

United had to score twice in the second half - either side of Bethany England's superb equaliser - and saw out a nervy affair with 10 players after key midfielder Ella Toone was sent off.

And, on a weekend when Arsenal dropped out of the top three with defeat to Manchester City - now only three points behind rivals United - Skinner's team did what was needed: win at all costs.

"We still have so much growth to come. The reality is we had to win but we don't [assume] we'll get anything; we have to earn it," said Skinner.

"It's good to be top of the table but look how good teams are in this country. I love it. There's so many more twists to happen yet. We can just keep trying to win games of football."

'United are developing winning mentality'

Last week, Skinner said he did not believe his side were feeling the pressure of being a team chased in the WSL this season.

Goalscorer Leah Galton confirmed that on Sunday, saying: "I've been in other teams in this position and it's a very stressful environment because you have to win. Right now I feel everyone's pretty relaxed."

But United were playing within themselves in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and despite controlling possession, took 67 minutes to get the breakthrough.

Celebrations at full-time showed their desperation to cling on after tensions had clearly ran high when Toone reacted in a tangle with Eveliina Summanen.

The victory was not pretty but it showed in abundance United's desire to win. Skinner told Sky Sports afterwards that "winners aren't created overnight" but this was further progression.

"I'm not surprised by the ambitions of the club, but we're trying to do something which is very difficult to do - win when we haven't got that in our history yet," said Skinner.

Former England striker Kelly Smith said United had "made a statement", while ex-England international Fern Whelan said: "United are developing that winning mentality over the course of the season.

"We saw them beat Arsenal at the Emirates, coming from behind. They might not have the experience of winning yet, but that's what they're aiming to do."

'We're confident those results are coming'

Bethany England was left out of Sarina Wiegman's England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup but has impressed since joining Tottenham

This result points to a stark contrast in trajectories at United and Tottenham.

Last season, Spurs demonstrated a desire to close the gap on the WSL's top four and had ambitions in the summer to shorten it further. They showed that in an 8-0 win over Brighton in October.

But since then, their direction has only been downwards, as defeat by United was their seventh successive loss in the WSL.

They have been dragged into a relegation battle after Leicester's crucial 1-0 win over Liverpool meant the gap between the bottom side and Tottenham is now just three points.

However, Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner remains optimistic on her side's future and there were signs against United that suggest she has reason to be.

They showed an immediate response to conceding in the second half when England equalised and tested United's defence on several occasions on the counter-attack.

Spurs also frustrated United's star-studded forward line in the first half, showing a growth in performances from their dismal displays at the end of 2022.

"We didn't deserve to win games [before Christmas]. That was the situation we were in," said Rehanne Skinner.

"But there's a lot of positives to be taken out of [Sunday's defeat]. We've got belief that we're going to get results and it's just a matter of time. We showed confidence from the first whistle. We kept battling.

"Those characteristics, when you stick together, will help you get results. We're absolutely confident those results are coming."

Skinner also pointed to their recruitment in January which has already proved successful as England, who joined from Chelsea for a British record fee, has scored in three successive matches.

Mana Iwabuchi, signed on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the season, was also a shrewd addition who showed quality at times against United.