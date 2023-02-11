Close menu

Nathan Jones: Southampton sack manager after just three months in charge

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after just three months in charge of the Premier League club.

Former Luton Town boss Jones, 49, leaves with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday's loss to 10-men Wolves.

The Welshman lost nine of the 14 matches he oversaw in all competitions following his appointment on 10 November.

That record included eight defeats in nine Premier League games and four successive home losses at St Mary's.

First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club, while lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Saturday's Premier League match at Chelsea.

Despite leading 1-0 with a man advantage on Saturday, Jones watched his side slump to a home defeat against fellow strugglers Wolves which was greeted with boos from the Saints fans at the full-time whistle.

That came a week after chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" and "Nathan Jones, get out of our club" could be heard from away supporters during the defeat at Brentford.

Speaking following that defeat at Brentford a week ago, Jones said he had "let the players down".

"I haven't really put my own stamp on it and I should have by now," Jones told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.

"I want to be brutally honest with this - I have let the players down."

Jones succeeded Ralph Hasenhuttl in November on a three-and-a-half-year contract after leaving Championship side Luton.

He lost four of his first five matches in charge, with the only victory in that run a 2-1 EFL Cup win over League One Lincoln.

But three wins in the space of a week over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, Manchester City in the EFL Cup and Everton in the Premier League, then suggested Jones might have turned their fortunes around, only for back to back league defeats to end his reign.

Jones made his name during two successful spells with Luton, either side of an ill-fated 38 matches in charge of Stoke City.

He initially took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 with the Hatters struggling in League Two, guiding them to second in League One, before being tempted to make the step up to the Championship with Stoke in 2019.

After winning just six of those 38 matches, Jones returned to a Luton side 23rd in the Championship, helping them stay up on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

He then led them to last season's Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals, and signed a new five-year deal with the Hatters last January.

Comments

Join the conversation

493 comments

  • Comment posted by postman20, today at 10:02

    whoever appointed him should be sacked

    • Reply posted by countryboy, today at 10:10

      countryboy replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Elbitrevnoc, today at 10:05

    The end of an error.

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, today at 10:30

      TomeToyou replied:
      What were they expecting???

      The guys never managed in the Premier League and has no experience of a PL relegation dogfight.

      As much as they are hated, there is still a role for the likes of Allardyce, Bruce, Pulis etc. One of these should have been brought in (and sacked after 2 seasons as no one can stomach their football).

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 10:06

    should have kept Hasenhüttl and given him £50m in January.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 10:22

      Andy replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by Falconer, today at 10:03

    How did Southampton go from being one of the best run clubs in the country to one that can't plan for next week.

    Another club that wanted to push on beyond mid-table but that has unfortunately taken a giant leap backwards instead.

    • Reply posted by Desiderius Erasmus, today at 10:13

      Desiderius Erasmus replied:
      Charlton Athletic come to mind.

  • Comment posted by The Stevie G, today at 10:05

    Three months! Ridiculous. Sack the board too which appointed him in the first place.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 10:49

      twinprime replied:
      I agree 3 months was ridiculous - should have been 1 at the most or preferably zero.

  • Comment posted by Panionios, today at 10:07

    What I don't get it why they gave him a 3.5 year contract. No probation period?? Why is football so badly run...

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 10:25

      trewo replied:
      If football managers had probations like most jobs, there would be even more sackings.

  • Comment posted by dc, today at 10:01

    How could they sack the best manager in Europe??

    • Reply posted by Max Whiplash, today at 10:24

      Max Whiplash replied:
      Because he wasn't only way out of his depth, he was deluded.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 10:07

    How he got the job in the first place was a mystery! Shocking from Southampton

    • Reply posted by DPC, today at 10:37

      DPC replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by DoomPossum, today at 10:04

    We're going down

    • Reply posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 10:12

      xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Southampton are down.
      The players are rubbish 🗑

  • Comment posted by unclebink, today at 10:03

    Let the merry go round begin… time for the annual deployment of previously sacked managers into multi million pound jobs to start!

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 10:16

      Andrew replied:
      Call for big Sam 😉

  • Comment posted by MattC, today at 10:04

    Probably the correct decision. Too much pressure for Jones. Good luck to him for the future. Best of luck to the Saints in securing your next manager, you’re going to need it!

    • Reply posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 10:23

      JT of Worcestershire replied:
      Kind and decent comment

  • Comment posted by Kevina, today at 10:03

    Never had a chance.

    • Reply posted by slayer, today at 10:15

      slayer replied:
      He was awful. Why give him a chance when you know the inevitable? Best to admit the mistake, learn from it and get a better manager.

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 10:03

    SHAMBOLIC APPOINTMENT

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 10:07

      Anon replied:
      yeah but, no but, serve apprenticeship in lower leagues, yeah but, no but.........

      (amazing how some are criticised for getting a job on the basis of playing career and when you see someone did well in a lower league, get a chance and fail miserably you question if the tune doesn't change)

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 10:02

    What’s the point of hiring a manager if you fire them within 3 months of hiring. His results weren’t exactly amazing, but it’s not like they were much worse than his predecessor Hasenhuttl. Wishing Jones luck for the future, but to be honest Southampton deserve to go down.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 10:15

      Peter replied:
      Stupid to hire an inexperienced (at the top level) manager to fight relegation. Would have made sense if they were comfortable and wanted a long term project

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 10:01

    Ridiculous - how can anyone turn a side round in that short a time

    • Reply posted by Bonamai, today at 10:02

      Bonamai replied:
      He did - he took them from awful to absolutely awful ...

  • Comment posted by blahblahsaints, today at 10:05

    Reading reports of Steve Bruce on 18 month contract…not sure if could get any worse!

    • Reply posted by Baggiefan, today at 10:25

      Baggiefan replied:
      Please have mercy on the stricken. I wouldn’t wish Bruce on anyone. From a Baggies fan with recent experience.

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 10:05

    Klopp, Pep and Potter queuing to be next Southampton manager but Big Bruce has already locked the doors from inside 🤣

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 10:17

      Justfacts replied:
      Well ya know....

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 10:06

    Nathan Jones, you've been gone too long...........

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 10:36

      Simon replied:
      “Nathan Jones, you were here too long” would be more appropriate.

  • Comment posted by Tequllia mockingbird, today at 10:01

    Blimey , managers have less time now than a may fly

    • Reply posted by BG_UK, today at 10:17

      BG_UK replied:
      He lasted longer than the lettuce. :-)

  • Comment posted by He said what, today at 10:05

    Football is about levels. Nathan Jones has his level, and it clearly isn’t here.

    Awful tactics, worse man management, bizarre rants in the media. The fact he couldn’t even be bothered to phone and speak to the best player in the Championship (who scored a hat trick yesterday) on loan from us during the January transfer window sums up the ineptitude.

