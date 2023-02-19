Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2West HamWest Ham United0

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham: Emerson Royal and Son Heung-min goals take Spurs into Premier League top four

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments579

Emerson Royal scores for Tottenham
Having scored just once in his first 45 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, Emerson Royal has since netted two in his last five

Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League thanks to a home victory over struggling West Ham, who remain in the relegation zone.

The Spurs wing-backs linked up for the first goal of the game, with Ben Davies releasing Emerson Royal to shoot into the bottom corner.

West Ham had an immediate chance to equalise but Jarrod Bowen's powerful effort, after he outpaced Cristian Romero, was well saved by home goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Spurs substitute Son Heung-min scored four minutes after coming on when he raced onto Harry Kane's through ball and slotted a finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers would have moved above both Bournemouth and Everton with a draw, but instead remain 18th as they suffered their first defeat in five matches in all competitions.

Tottenham moved one point ahead of Newcastle, although Eddie Howe's side, beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool on Saturday, have a game in hand.

Tottenham had assistant manager Cristian Stellini back in charge with Antonio Conte resting after his recent gallbladder surgery.

Conte had been on the touchline for the recent games against Leicester and AC Milan, but subsequently said he had rushed his recovery and was not ready for a full-time return.

Spurs win after tribute to record-breaking Kane

Harry Kane holds a trophy after becoming Tottenham's record goalscorer
Harry Kane is only the third player to reach 200 Premier League goals

In Tottenham's last home game, the 1-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City on 5 February, Kane scored his 267th Spurs goal to take him above Jimmy Greaves' total and become the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Before this match there was a celebration of that achievement as Kane was handed a silver boot trophy, with members of the Greaves family making the presentation.

Tottenham's fans also spelled out the word 'Harry' with an impressive Tifo before the game, with Kane's children, wearing Spurs shirts that said 'Daddy 267' on the back, joining the England captain on the pitch.

However, he could not find his 268th Tottenham goal, shooting wastefully wide with only Fabianski to beat midway through the second half from his only notable chance.

Tottenham fans spelled out the word 'Harry' behind the goal before the match started
Kane made his Tottenham debut in 2011

But Kane did manage to record an assist, with his pass through to Son shortly after the South Korean, dropped for Richarlison, had come on as a substitute.

Towards the end of the match, the home fans taunted the away supporters with chants of "West Ham are going down" and it was a disappointing performance from David Moyes' side after they had gained decent draws against Newcastle and Chelsea in their previous two Premier League games.

The visitors had wasted a good chance to take the lead inside the opening minute but England forward Bowen sent a 20-yard half-volley just wide.

Bowen had a chance to make it 1-1 but was denied by Forster with what proved to be West Ham's only shot on target.

Tottenham are still in this season's Champions League but lost 1-0 away to AC Milan in Tuesday's last-16 first-leg tie and this result puts them in one of the four automatic qualifying spots for next season's tournament.

In the end, Spurs ran out deserved winners against West Ham as a controversial video assistant referee call did not come back to prove costly.

The hosts thought they should have earlier been given a 12th-minute penalty when Thilo Kehrer, standing close behind Richarlison and falling over, put his hand down and handled the ball.

But a decision was not given by on-field official Michael Oliver, with those in the VAR room not telling him to review the decision.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletSubstituted forPerisicat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 4SkippBooked at 9minsSubstituted forSarrat 89'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 33Davies
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 89'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forSon Heung-minat 68'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 14Perisic
  • 16Danjuma
  • 23Porro
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Kehrer
  • 21OgbonnaSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
  • 27Aguerd
  • 5Coufal
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 33EmersonSubstituted forFornalsat 82'minutes
  • 12DownesSubstituted forBenrahmaat 72'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 9AntonioBooked at 62minsSubstituted forIngsat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 7Scamacca
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Aréola
  • 18Ings
  • 22Benrahma
  • 70Casey
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
61,476

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, West Ham United 0.

  3. Booking

    Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Pape Sarr.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Pape Sarr replaces Oliver Skipp.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Post update

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Emerson.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Angelo Ogbonna.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic replaces Clément Lenglet.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

Son Heung-minSon Heung-min

with an average of 7.80

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    7.80

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    7.02

  5. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.94

  6. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.94

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.46

  10. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    6.31

  11. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.30

  12. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.04

  14. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    5.85

  15. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.82

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    5.42

  2. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    5.02

  3. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    4.85

  4. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    4.85

  5. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    4.71

  6. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    4.71

  7. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    4.64

  8. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    4.63

  9. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    4.60

  10. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    4.43

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    4.24

  12. Squad number2Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    3.95

  13. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    3.85

  14. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    3.82

  15. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    3.71

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

575 comments

  • Comment posted by Simon K, today at 18:32

    Can we please ask Conte to stay in Italy for the rest of the season and let Stellini take charge, we play so much better football when he is managing the team.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 18:53

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      “Winning, it’s what I do”, said David Moyes

      😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 18:28

    One thing for sure , Declan rice is outta there in the summer . Big decline in the hammers this season .

    • Reply posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:34

      TheWhisker replied:
      You can't blame him, he must be so disillusioned.

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 18:26

    Are West Ham going down?

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 18:33

      coolspex replied:
      Hopefully

  • Comment posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:33

    Well, I didn't expect any other result really, beaten by a much better side. Moyes sets up so defensively, how are we ever expected to threaten other teams? Poor Scamacca and Aguerd must selfishly be wondering why they joined this awful team, I'm not even bothered anymore, well done Spurs, that was all to easy for you!

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 19:03

      SchizoCockney replied:
      I feel the same. It's been gutless from Moyes for the whole of 2022 and in to 23... Even more gutless from the owners who really should have sacked Moyes back in November. Getting 2 points from Newcastle and Chelsea is more than we deserved or than I expected and I can't see us picking up points through March either.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 18:42

    Everytime you think Spurs are on the slide they bounce back up. Problem is the opposite is also true. You never know what to expect of them.

    • Reply posted by Dino, today at 19:13

      Dino replied:
      Don't forget they did finish 3rd in a 2 horse race in 15/16 season

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 18:27

    Davies and Royal combine to score a Tottenham goal…… Quite refreshing!

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:38

      Finkelstein replied:
      Both played very well and deserve huge applause. Son the saviour again. Form is temporary but class is permanent.
      👍👍👍👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by ladyofthelane, today at 18:41

    As I have always said, form is temporary and class is permanent....and Sonny is pure class. Well done our Sonny...spurs legend now abs always.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 18:31

    Moyes will take WHU down, because if they defend any deeper, they will be in the stand with the fans. All the strikers he has bought, he doesn't play and only uses subs for the final 20 minutes, yet not in the game second half and losing. Can't see where the next win is coming from, and the players just as well ignore Moyes instructions and go out and attack the opposition rather than just defend.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:17

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      They just drew with Newcastle and Chelsea. He probably figured to stick with what worked for those games.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 18:29

    The unexpected words of Emerson Royal and immense in the same sentence!

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 19:33

      big nolte replied:
      The no look pass after he scored 😂, spurs have a player on their hands 😂

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 18:32

    It's so disappointing that, after 2 years of hope, we're back to this but without the half decent football. The Rice saga hasn't helped but we need someone to light a fire under the players. Moyes has never been any good with a team that's struggling and, with the others at the bottom fighting well, I fear the worst plus the loss of any decent player in the summer.

    • Reply posted by Get me out of here, today at 18:36

      Get me out of here replied:
      Get Mark Nable in I say!

  • Comment posted by M Cook, today at 18:34

    Royal has to be man of the match, he was everywhere & scored. Have not been a fan, but he has been brilliant in the last three matches.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 18:38

      bridstow man replied:
      All my family Spurs and Slaughter him all year.

      You were lucky today 2 poor sides.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 18:33

    Thank you Spurs from Leeds fans as that now puts Wet Spam in the mire yippeeeeeeeeeeeeee

    • Reply posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:48

      TheWhisker replied:
      Wet Spam? How old are you????

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 18:26

    There's almost no hope of West Ham keeping Rice next season. Although Rice is overrated, he's too good for the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 18:29

      Mate replied:
      He's also not worth the price tag!

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 18:34

    West ham almost as bad as Leeds. No goal scoring ability and leaking goals. Interesting that no one had clocked them as being in serious trouble. At this rate Bournemouth and Everton might be safe.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 18:36

      bridstow man replied:
      We have Moyes a serial winner he said so.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 18:32

    Ok spurs, what have you done with royal, and who is the impostor. He is quite good. Davies has always been a wing back option..except conte could not see it.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 19:00

      Mark replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 18:31

    Benching sonny did him the world of good and to make things even better back in the top 4

  • Comment posted by billygerant, today at 18:30

    Sack Moyes for **** sake.

    The only way to win games is to attack, what is the point of a strong mid-field, a reasonable defence and a single striker?

    You set your stall out and say to any opposition came and see if you can score!

    • Reply posted by bromboy, today at 18:33

      bromboy replied:
      He has done this for the last eighteen months and cannot see that it doesn't work...not looking good for the irons now

  • Comment posted by klasing, today at 18:42

    When did Spurs trade Emerson Royal with prime Cafu?

    • Reply posted by TheChosenOne, today at 18:55

      TheChosenOne replied:
      next week he will probably be SNAFU, not Cafu.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:41

    Moyes must be the most pig headed manager in the Prem. Antonio starting again when he’s clearly not in form and we’ve got a 40 million plus striker warming his ass on the bench?? How long do the owners wait to do something,when we are playing Plymouth Argyle?

    • Reply posted by klasing, today at 18:49