Hugo Lloris remains out with a knee injury - Spurs are winless in their last seven league games without him

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are both available after respective Champions League and Premier League suspensions.

Spurs will be without injured trio Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon, while Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season with a knee injury.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who went off with a shoulder problem against Chelsea, will not be fit.

Nayef Aguerd will be assessed after suffering a groin injury in that game.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Spurs won the last game Antonio Conte missed, against Manchester City earlier this month, and I am expecting a similar result here.

But we don't really know what we will get from Tottenham, as was shown by their heavy defeat at Leicester last time out.

As for West Ham, they were very poor in the first 25 minutes against Chelsea and the game could have been out of sight for them by then.

The Hammers hung on in there and got something out of the game but I don't think they will get away with it if they put in a repeat performance against Tottenham.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v actor Casper van Dien

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just two of their last 10 Premier League games against West Ham (W5, D3).

However, they have only kept one clean sheet in those 10 matches.

Not since 1984-85 have both league fixtures between these teams in a season ended in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's Premier League record in 2022-23 is exactly the same as at this stage last season (W12, D3, L8).

Spurs could equal the club league record of 22 consecutive home games without a draw, set in 1928 and 1987.

They are in danger of losing consecutive Premier League home London derbies for the first time since 2004.

Only relegation-threatened Bournemouth and Southampton have conceded more first-half goals than the 18 Spurs have let in.

Tottenham have scored 11 top-flight goals from corners this season, more than any other side.

Harry Kane's last 11 goals in all competitions have all come in London.

West Ham United

After losing five league games in a row, West Ham have lost just one of the last five (W1, D3).

The Hammers have won just one of their 11 away matches in this season's top flight.

They have suffered five straight away defeats in London league derbies.

West Ham are the only side yet to concede a goal from a corner in this season's Premier League.

David Moyes could become just the third manager to win 250 Premier League games.

Michail Antonio has scored in four of West Ham's last five league victories against Tottenham.

