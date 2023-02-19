Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has scored 24 goals for Manchester United so far this season - his most prolific for the club

Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak and help Manchester United overcome Leicester in the Premier League.

Rashford is in the form of his career and is leading United's resurgence, taking his tally to 24 goals for the season with strikes in each half at Old Trafford.

Both efforts were clinical finishes, latching on to passes from Bruno Fernandes and Fred before bearing down on goal and coolly slotting past Danny Ward.

Substitute Jadon Sancho finished off a fine team move to seal all three points for Erik ten Hag's side, but it could have been a very different story.

Leicester created the better chances when it was goalless and their failure to find a way past David de Gea proved costly.

The Spaniard made a stunning reflex save to deny Harvey Barnes from close range and kept out Kelechi Iheanacho's diving header with another superb stop.

Defeat ended Leicester's three-game unbeaten run and an inconsistent season sees them remain in 14th place in the table.

Red-hot Rashford leads United's charge

Manchester United face the most important week of Ten Hag's short tenure, coming up against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday, followed by a trip to Wembley where they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

They go into those two huge games bang in form, having lost just three of their 22 league games, and ruthless finishing ended Leicester's challenge on this occasion.

Leading the charge is England international Rashford, who has now secured his most prolific campaign for United with three months still to play.

The 25-year-old took his tally to 17 goals in 18 games since the end of the World Cup, the most by a player in Europe's top five leagues.

His goals had the hallmarks of a player full of confidence, stroking into the net when through on goal and he could have had a hat-trick when he beat two defenders but drilled his shot straight at Ward.

Diogo Dalot missed a glaring chance from six yards out, miscuing the excellent Fernandes' cross, while Lisandro Martinez headed against the crossbar in a second half that was bossed by the home side.

United's aim at the start of the campaign would have been a return to the Champions League and they are well on their way to achieving that, lying third in the table and 10 points clear of Tottenham in fifth.

Looking above them, is a title charge out of the question? United are five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, although the Gunners have played a game fewer.

Foxes rue missed chances

This was a case of what might have been for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers' side came into the game following a thumping 4-1 victory over Spurs last Saturday but will rue the failure to take their opportunities this time.

De Gea denied Barnes and Iheanacho to claim a 180th clean sheet for the Red Devils, drawing alongside Peter Schmeichel's club record.

Leicester's January signing Tete flashed a shot wide of the far post and James Maddison dragged an effort off target as the Foxes went home empty-handed.

They will look to get back to winning ways but face another big test, hosting top of the table Arsenal on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match Rashford Marcus Rashford with an average of 9.00 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Manchester United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 9.00 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 8.43 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 8.23 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 8.06 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.98 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 7.83 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 7.42 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 7.32 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 7.27 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 7.17 Squad number 73 Player name Mainoo Average rating 6.86 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 6.84 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.82 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.76 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 6.65 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 6.57 Leicester City Avg Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.90 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.50 Squad number 1 Player name Ward Average rating 5.39 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 5.35 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.32 Squad number 37 Player name Tetê Average rating 5.27 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 5.24 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.17 Squad number 16 Player name Kristiansen Average rating 5.09 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 5.04 Squad number 15 Player name Souttar Average rating 4.83 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 4.80 Squad number 26 Player name Praet Average rating 4.64 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 4.48 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 3.91

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 6 Li Martínez 23 Shaw 15 Sabitzer 17 Fred 8 Bruno Fernandes 27 Weghorst 49 Garnacho 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

6 Li Martínez

23 Shaw Substituted for Wan-Bissaka at 69' minutes

15 Sabitzer Substituted for Mainoo at 80' minutes

17 Fred Substituted for McTominay at 59' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

27 Weghorst

49 Garnacho Substituted for Sancho at 45' minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 69' minutes Substitutes 12 Malacia

19 Varane

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

28 Pellistri

29 Wan-Bissaka

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

73 Mainoo Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Ward 27 Castagne 15 Souttar 3 Faes 16 Kristiansen 22 Dewsbury-Hall 24 Mendy 37 Tetê 10 Maddison 7 Barnes 14 Iheanacho 1 Ward

27 Castagne

15 Souttar

3 Faes Booked at 45mins

16 Kristiansen

22 Dewsbury-Hall Substituted for Tielemans at 59' minutes

24 Mendy Booked at 48mins Substituted for Soumaré at 59' minutes

37 Tetê Substituted for Praet at 75' minutes

10 Maddison

7 Barnes

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Vardy at 75' minutes Substitutes 8 Tielemans

9 Vardy

18 Amartey

20 Daka

21 Ricardo Pereira

25 Ndidi

26 Praet

31 Iversen

42 Soumaré Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 73,578 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez. Post update Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez. Post update Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Post update Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Post update Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes. Post update Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Kobbie Mainoo replaces Marcel Sabitzer. Post update Foul by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United). Post update Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward