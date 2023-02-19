Match ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0.
Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak and help Manchester United overcome Leicester in the Premier League.
Rashford is in the form of his career and is leading United's resurgence, taking his tally to 24 goals for the season with strikes in each half at Old Trafford.
Both efforts were clinical finishes, latching on to passes from Bruno Fernandes and Fred before bearing down on goal and coolly slotting past Danny Ward.
Substitute Jadon Sancho finished off a fine team move to seal all three points for Erik ten Hag's side, but it could have been a very different story.
Leicester created the better chances when it was goalless and their failure to find a way past David de Gea proved costly.
The Spaniard made a stunning reflex save to deny Harvey Barnes from close range and kept out Kelechi Iheanacho's diving header with another superb stop.
Defeat ended Leicester's three-game unbeaten run and an inconsistent season sees them remain in 14th place in the table.
Red-hot Rashford leads United's charge
Manchester United face the most important week of Ten Hag's short tenure, coming up against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday, followed by a trip to Wembley where they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.
They go into those two huge games bang in form, having lost just three of their 22 league games, and ruthless finishing ended Leicester's challenge on this occasion.
Leading the charge is England international Rashford, who has now secured his most prolific campaign for United with three months still to play.
The 25-year-old took his tally to 17 goals in 18 games since the end of the World Cup, the most by a player in Europe's top five leagues.
His goals had the hallmarks of a player full of confidence, stroking into the net when through on goal and he could have had a hat-trick when he beat two defenders but drilled his shot straight at Ward.
Diogo Dalot missed a glaring chance from six yards out, miscuing the excellent Fernandes' cross, while Lisandro Martinez headed against the crossbar in a second half that was bossed by the home side.
United's aim at the start of the campaign would have been a return to the Champions League and they are well on their way to achieving that, lying third in the table and 10 points clear of Tottenham in fifth.
Looking above them, is a title charge out of the question? United are five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, although the Gunners have played a game fewer.
Foxes rue missed chances
This was a case of what might have been for Leicester.
Brendan Rodgers' side came into the game following a thumping 4-1 victory over Spurs last Saturday but will rue the failure to take their opportunities this time.
De Gea denied Barnes and Iheanacho to claim a 180th clean sheet for the Red Devils, drawing alongside Peter Schmeichel's club record.
Leicester's January signing Tete flashed a shot wide of the far post and James Maddison dragged an effort off target as the Foxes went home empty-handed.
They will look to get back to winning ways but face another big test, hosting top of the table Arsenal on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number73Player nameMainooAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
6.57
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number37Player nameTetêAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number16Player nameKristiansenAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number15Player nameSouttarAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
3.91
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 6Li Martínez
- 23ShawSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 69'minutes
- 15SabitzerSubstituted forMainooat 80'minutes
- 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 59'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 27Weghorst
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 45'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Malacia
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 25Sancho
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 36Elanga
- 39McTominay
- 73Mainoo
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 15Souttar
- 3FaesBooked at 45mins
- 16Kristiansen
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forTielemansat 59'minutes
- 24MendyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSoumaréat 59'minutes
- 37TetêSubstituted forPraetat 75'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7Barnes
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tielemans
- 9Vardy
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 25Ndidi
- 26Praet
- 31Iversen
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 73,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Kobbie Mainoo replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United).
Post update
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
I’m not a Manchester Utd fan but in full admiration in ten Hag. His manner, professionalism, quietly going about his business is very impressive. Good signings & coaching + great decisions. His man management of Rashford, Sancho, Shaw among a few is so good. Rashford’s form adds to my thought at World cup… Why did Southgate drop him for France game. Makes you massively doubt GS’s ability win big
All the doubters and haters have been proved totally and utterly wrong..
Kylian Mbappé. No thanks. We'll keep Manchester born Marcus Rashford.
Good performance by Manchester United.
Just wish the petulant one was moved on before the season started. Manchester United would be top. Thats a good argument..
He has lost his best midfielder for 4 games, his second best modfielder for half a season, is playing a game every 3 days and it still in 4 comps.
Man City still favs for me - but its shaping up well.
Ah well , the reds go marching on!
3 is a magic number, nothing for 8th.
Go Rashford.
GGMU
Izzy Christiansen was spot on when she said “ United were outstanding in certain parts of the game”.
Thursday will be a different test. ETH has to prove his credentials at a game of a different caliber.
Meanwhile Liverpool celebrate consolidating 8th place like they’ve won the WORLD CUP 😂🤪😝🔥