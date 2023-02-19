Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3LeicesterLeicester City0

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho score as Red Devils win

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments563

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford fires past Leicester keeper Danny Ward
Marcus Rashford has scored 24 goals for Manchester United so far this season - his most prolific for the club

Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak and help Manchester United overcome Leicester in the Premier League.

Rashford is in the form of his career and is leading United's resurgence, taking his tally to 24 goals for the season with strikes in each half at Old Trafford.

Both efforts were clinical finishes, latching on to passes from Bruno Fernandes and Fred before bearing down on goal and coolly slotting past Danny Ward.

Substitute Jadon Sancho finished off a fine team move to seal all three points for Erik ten Hag's side, but it could have been a very different story.

Leicester created the better chances when it was goalless and their failure to find a way past David de Gea proved costly.

The Spaniard made a stunning reflex save to deny Harvey Barnes from close range and kept out Kelechi Iheanacho's diving header with another superb stop.

Defeat ended Leicester's three-game unbeaten run and an inconsistent season sees them remain in 14th place in the table.

Red-hot Rashford leads United's charge

Manchester United face the most important week of Ten Hag's short tenure, coming up against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday, followed by a trip to Wembley where they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

They go into those two huge games bang in form, having lost just three of their 22 league games, and ruthless finishing ended Leicester's challenge on this occasion.

Leading the charge is England international Rashford, who has now secured his most prolific campaign for United with three months still to play.

The 25-year-old took his tally to 17 goals in 18 games since the end of the World Cup, the most by a player in Europe's top five leagues.

His goals had the hallmarks of a player full of confidence, stroking into the net when through on goal and he could have had a hat-trick when he beat two defenders but drilled his shot straight at Ward.

Diogo Dalot missed a glaring chance from six yards out, miscuing the excellent Fernandes' cross, while Lisandro Martinez headed against the crossbar in a second half that was bossed by the home side.

United's aim at the start of the campaign would have been a return to the Champions League and they are well on their way to achieving that, lying third in the table and 10 points clear of Tottenham in fifth.

Looking above them, is a title charge out of the question? United are five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, although the Gunners have played a game fewer.

Foxes rue missed chances

This was a case of what might have been for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers' side came into the game following a thumping 4-1 victory over Spurs last Saturday but will rue the failure to take their opportunities this time.

De Gea denied Barnes and Iheanacho to claim a 180th clean sheet for the Red Devils, drawing alongside Peter Schmeichel's club record.

Leicester's January signing Tete flashed a shot wide of the far post and James Maddison dragged an effort off target as the Foxes went home empty-handed.

They will look to get back to winning ways but face another big test, hosting top of the table Arsenal on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 9.00

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    9.00

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    8.43

  3. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    8.23

  4. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    8.06

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.98

  6. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    7.83

  7. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    7.42

  8. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    7.32

  9. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    7.27

  10. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    7.17

  11. Squad number73Player nameMainoo
    Average rating

    6.86

  12. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    6.84

  13. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.82

  14. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.76

  15. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    6.65

  16. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    6.57

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.50

  3. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.39

  4. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.35

  5. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    5.27

  7. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    5.24

  8. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.17

  9. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.09

  10. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.04

  11. Squad number15Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.80

  13. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    4.64

  14. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    4.48

  15. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    3.91

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23ShawSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 69'minutes
  • 15SabitzerSubstituted forMainooat 80'minutes
  • 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 59'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 27Weghorst
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 45'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Malacia
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 73Mainoo

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 15Souttar
  • 3FaesBooked at 45mins
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forTielemansat 59'minutes
  • 24MendyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSoumaréat 59'minutes
  • 37TetêSubstituted forPraetat 75'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7Barnes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Vardy
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 25Ndidi
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
73,578

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home26
Away19
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Kobbie Mainoo replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

570 comments

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 15:57

    Cristiano Ronaldo leaves and ManU now start winning – strange that, as he rated himself so highly!

    • Reply posted by A J, today at 16:04

      A J replied:
      Ten Hag benched him long before he left. And rightly so, we played much better without him.

      Even though Weghorst isn't scoring, his passing, pressing and holding of the ball is what we at least expected from Ronaldo but we didn't get that either.

  • Comment posted by alleo88, today at 16:01

    I
    I’m not a Manchester Utd fan but in full admiration in ten Hag. His manner, professionalism, quietly going about his business is very impressive. Good signings & coaching + great decisions. His man management of Rashford, Sancho, Shaw among a few is so good. Rashford’s form adds to my thought at World cup… Why did Southgate drop him for France game. Makes you massively doubt GS’s ability win big

    • Reply posted by Fudgedill, today at 16:08

      Fudgedill replied:
      alleo88 No disrespect , but most people who know anything about Football realise Southgate , has no clue how to manage a game . Notwithstanding Ward Prowse should have been selected , and Maddison Played . Not playing Rashford , and Subbing Saka via France was Mind boggling . But add also Kane into the equation , he is becoming Like Beckham , costing his country Tournaments .

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 15:58

    Really good from Man united! Rashford on fire! I don't know what he's on! Really good for sancho to score. He looked good when he came on. I personally don't think united will win the title but as long as they keep on winning their matches...who knows!!?!

    • Reply posted by Cancel culture at the BBC, today at 16:03

      Cancel culture at the BBC replied:
      it would be nice, but even if we dont win the title, the turnaround in the club makes this a very sucessful season.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 15:59

    No United fan thinks they are in a title race, its just the media jumping on the bandwagon. Uniteds next 3 away games are against Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle. Win those and maybe they would be but thats unlikely. Still though, progress is being made and despite a poor first half, played really well second half. Keep the momentum going.

    • Reply posted by butchwilkins, today at 16:02

      butchwilkins replied:
      Anything more than 4 points will be a good return from those.

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 15:59

    Oh the joys of being a Leicester fan well done United no complaints here .

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 16:04

      Des Wigwam replied:
      To be fair you started off very well and De Gea had to pull off two quality saves before we got into the game.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:57

    We salute you Marcus Rashford.
    All the doubters and haters have been proved totally and utterly wrong..

    Kylian Mbappé. No thanks. We'll keep Manchester born Marcus Rashford.
    Good performance by Manchester United.

    Just wish the petulant one was moved on before the season started. Manchester United would be top. Thats a good argument..

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 16:02

      grizzle replied:
      Team of the season so far

      De Gea
      Bissaka Shaw Burn Zinchenko
      d bruyne Casemiro odegarrd
      Saka Haaland Rashford

      Beat that 👊🔥

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 16:02

    Ten Haag does not get the credit he deserves. Man Utd have had a brutal schedule since christmas, far far worse than the schedule arteta was complaining about.
    He has lost his best midfielder for 4 games, his second best modfielder for half a season, is playing a game every 3 days and it still in 4 comps.

    Man City still favs for me - but its shaping up well.

  • Comment posted by LosPoccos, today at 15:59

    Ten Hag deserves so much credit in the way he handled Sancho

    • Reply posted by Cherkassy, today at 16:23

      Cherkassy replied:
      Really ? He should have got Sancho playing well much earlier in the season. Big mistake from Ten Hag.

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 15:58

    good performance, . . new kid mainoo did well on his first run out too.

  • Comment posted by Cancel culture at the BBC, today at 15:57

    cue the VARchester United comments, but we won it with ease and are looking very impressive.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 16:04

      Woo87 replied:
      Nothing for them to moan about VAR wise there was no controvesial decisions, lines show Rashford was onside and as for Graeme "It's a mans game" Souness claiming Sabitzer should have been sent off.... he only said coz he's wearing a Man United shirt. Same as anyone else who says its a red, not even a foul.

  • Comment posted by Thompson , today at 16:02

    Amazing to me that 80% of comments on united are from people who hate them 😂
    Ah well , the reds go marching on!

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 16:04

      Rutland23 replied:
      With the help of VAR again. 1st rashford goal offside, Gary Neville even said, and he's as bias as they come!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 15:57

    3 Goals, 3 points and a good 3rd placed CL spot

    3 is a magic number, nothing for 8th.

    Go Rashford.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 15:58

      Brass Eye replied:
      In Ten Hag We Trust.

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 15:56

    United on fire, top two must be looking over their shoulders

    • Reply posted by Scratchy, today at 16:09

      Scratchy replied:
      Weren't in first half. Completely dominated by Leicester midfield. Leicester had their chances but didn't take them today unlike their 2 previous matches in which Leicester scored 4 goals in each. Rashford took advantage of Leicester high line with well timed runs & good finishing.Man U got away with it again a bit. Dominated in second half though. After 2nd goal Leicester seemed to throw towel in

  • Comment posted by Opener, today at 16:03

    I just came here to read the moans and cries of the haters.

    GGMU

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:05

      Metro1962 replied:
      that will come at the end of this season from man u fans 😁

  • Comment posted by tyz, today at 15:58

    You can keep haaland we have rashford

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 16:02

      United Dreamer replied:
      All day every day...

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 16:02

    Thank you De Gea for keeping us in the game. Thank you Rashford for wearing that red shirt with pride.
    Izzy Christiansen was spot on when she said “ United were outstanding in certain parts of the game”.
    Thursday will be a different test. ETH has to prove his credentials at a game of a different caliber.

    • Reply posted by mardavrio, today at 16:14

      mardavrio replied:
      Does last Thursday's game AT Barcelona not count ??

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 15:56

    MARCUS RASHFORD brings it home yet again 👊🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤣

    Meanwhile Liverpool celebrate consolidating 8th place like they’ve won the WORLD CUP 😂🤪😝🔥

    • Reply posted by taste the salt, today at 15:59

      taste the salt replied:
      Absolutely obsessed. Rent free forever in the 2nd most successful team in England's fans

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:01

    Very pleased for Sancho. Finding form at a crucial time for Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 16:00

    Ten hag is doing really well. Massive week coming up for united! Man united finally looking like a solid and impressive team.

    • Reply posted by Rainman, today at 16:02

      Rainman replied:
      Unlike Man City yesterday😂