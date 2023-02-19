Match ends, Motherwell 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Stuart Kettlewell strengthened his case to be Motherwell manager as a second success in five days moved them six points clear of the Scottish Premiership's bottom spot.
Jon Obika's first goal in more than a year and Blair Spittal's opportunist strike earned an impressive victory over third-placed Heart of Midlothian.
That followed up Wednesday's win over St Mirren in Kettlewell's first game as caretaker and opened up a significant advantage over Motherwell's relegation rivals.
They are now six clear of bottom-placed Dundee United - albeit having played a game more - and five and three points ahead of Ross County and Kilmarnock respectively.
Hearts, whose run of six games unbeaten away from home came to an end, still have a five-point cushion in third spot.
Motherwell expect to appoint a new manager this week, with Kettlewell, Grant McCann and Ian Holloway the last three contenders - and this was another fine audition by the former Ross County manager.
While the man in interim charge not surprisingly relied on an unchanged side to further his cause, Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson was able to recall captain Lawrence Shankland up front and fellow international Cammy Devlin in midfield.
The influence of those two was evident during early moments in which Motherwell displayed a nervousness that belied Kettlewell's suggestion that some of the pressure was off, considering his side would remain ninth no matter the result.
Hearts created the first clear-cut opportunity when a clever Robert Snodgrass chip found Shankland in the clear at the back post only for the striker to head off the outside of the opposite upright.
However, by then, the Lanarkshire side had already settled into the game, with the visitors becoming increasingly disjointed by the time two Sean Goss strikes produced the breakthrough.
The midfielder forced a fine one-handed save from Zander Clark, but the goalkeeper was left stranded from the resulting corner when Goss' mis-hit effort was bundled home by Obika for the on-loan striker's first goal since scoring for Morecambe last February.
A Stephen Kingsley free-kick clipped the top of Motherwell's bar, but while the woodwork thwarted the Hearts defender, it came to Motherwell's aid almost directly after the restart when midfielder Spittal head-flicked a Kevin van Veen cross against the far post and drove home the rebound.
Hearts failed to seriously threaten home goalkeeper Liam Kelly as they strained every sinew to find a way back into the game, but the side re-invigorated under Kettlewell side ran out worthy winners.
Player of the game - Sean Goss (Motherwell)
What's next?
Motherwell travel to face Kilmarnock on 25 February, while Hearts do not feature again until St Johnstone visit on 4 March (both 15:00).
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number66Player nameButcherAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number52Player nameCaseyAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number24Player nameFurlongAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number99Player nameObikaAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.80
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number14Player nameDanzakiAverage rating
5.13
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number29Player nameHumphrysAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
4.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
2.68
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number61Player nameKuolAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
3.93
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 66ButcherSubstituted forMugabiat 89'minutes
- 52Casey
- 22Johnston
- 18CorneliusSubstituted forSlatteryat 80'minutes
- 27GossSubstituted forO'Donnellat 83'minutes
- 24FurlongBooked at 71mins
- 7SpittalSubstituted forDanzakiat 89'minutes
- 99Obika
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 8Slattery
- 12Crankshaw
- 13Oxborough
- 14Danzaki
- 15Aitchison
- 17McKinstry
- 26Tierney
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Clark
- 72HillSubstituted forAtkinsonat 60'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 21Sibbick
- 3Kingsley
- 2SmithSubstituted forForrestat 59'minutes
- 14DevlinSubstituted forGrantat 45'minutes
- 77Snodgrass
- 19CochraneSubstituted forOdaat 78'minutes
- 29HumphrysSubstituted forKuolat 60'minutes
- 18McKay
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 15Rowles
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 61Kuol
- 88Oda
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 6,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Riku Danzaki (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Johnston (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Riku Danzaki replaces Blair Spittal.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Bevis Mugabi replaces Calum Butcher.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Forrest.
Booking
Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Max Johnston (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.