Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Motherwell 2-0 Heart of Midlothian: Second win in row strengthens Stuart Kettlewell hopes

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Jon Obika (second right) opens the scoring
Jon Obika (second right) last scored for parent club Morecombe last February

Stuart Kettlewell strengthened his case to be Motherwell manager as a second success in five days moved them six points clear of the Scottish Premiership's bottom spot.

Jon Obika's first goal in more than a year and Blair Spittal's opportunist strike earned an impressive victory over third-placed Heart of Midlothian.

That followed up Wednesday's win over St Mirren in Kettlewell's first game as caretaker and opened up a significant advantage over Motherwell's relegation rivals.

They are now six clear of bottom-placed Dundee United - albeit having played a game more - and five and three points ahead of Ross County and Kilmarnock respectively.

Hearts, whose run of six games unbeaten away from home came to an end, still have a five-point cushion in third spot.

Motherwell expect to appoint a new manager this week, with Kettlewell, Grant McCann and Ian Holloway the last three contenders - and this was another fine audition by the former Ross County manager.

While the man in interim charge not surprisingly relied on an unchanged side to further his cause, Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson was able to recall captain Lawrence Shankland up front and fellow international Cammy Devlin in midfield.

The influence of those two was evident during early moments in which Motherwell displayed a nervousness that belied Kettlewell's suggestion that some of the pressure was off, considering his side would remain ninth no matter the result.

Hearts created the first clear-cut opportunity when a clever Robert Snodgrass chip found Shankland in the clear at the back post only for the striker to head off the outside of the opposite upright.

However, by then, the Lanarkshire side had already settled into the game, with the visitors becoming increasingly disjointed by the time two Sean Goss strikes produced the breakthrough.

The midfielder forced a fine one-handed save from Zander Clark, but the goalkeeper was left stranded from the resulting corner when Goss' mis-hit effort was bundled home by Obika for the on-loan striker's first goal since scoring for Morecambe last February.

A Stephen Kingsley free-kick clipped the top of Motherwell's bar, but while the woodwork thwarted the Hearts defender, it came to Motherwell's aid almost directly after the restart when midfielder Spittal head-flicked a Kevin van Veen cross against the far post and drove home the rebound.

Hearts failed to seriously threaten home goalkeeper Liam Kelly as they strained every sinew to find a way back into the game, but the side re-invigorated under Kettlewell side ran out worthy winners.

Player of the game - Sean Goss (Motherwell)

Motherwell's Sean Goss and Hearts' James Hill
It was a close run thing between Sean Goss (left) and goalscorer Blair Spittal, but the German was influential with his passing and his role in the opening goal

More to follow.

What's next?

Motherwell travel to face Kilmarnock on 25 February, while Hearts do not feature again until St Johnstone visit on 4 March (both 15:00).

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.34

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    6.13

  4. Squad number52Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    6.50

  5. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.64

  6. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    5.20

  7. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.00

  8. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    6.53

  11. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.80

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.14

  3. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.57

  4. Squad number14Player nameDanzaki
    Average rating

    5.13

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    4.45

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.61

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    4.52

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.10

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.75

  7. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    5.60

  8. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    4.62

  9. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    4.43

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    4.10

  11. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    4.81

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    3.50

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    2.68

  3. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    3.71

  4. Squad number61Player nameKuol
    Average rating

    4.44

  5. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    3.93

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66ButcherSubstituted forMugabiat 89'minutes
  • 52Casey
  • 22Johnston
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forSlatteryat 80'minutes
  • 27GossSubstituted forO'Donnellat 83'minutes
  • 24FurlongBooked at 71mins
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forDanzakiat 89'minutes
  • 99Obika
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 8Slattery
  • 12Crankshaw
  • 13Oxborough
  • 14Danzaki
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 26Tierney

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 72HillSubstituted forAtkinsonat 60'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 21Sibbick
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2SmithSubstituted forForrestat 59'minutes
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forGrantat 45'minutes
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 19CochraneSubstituted forOdaat 78'minutes
  • 29HumphrysSubstituted forKuolat 60'minutes
  • 18McKay
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Rowles
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 61Kuol
  • 88Oda
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
6,450

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

  5. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian).

  9. Post update

    Riku Danzaki (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Max Johnston (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Riku Danzaki replaces Blair Spittal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Bevis Mugabi replaces Calum Butcher.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Forrest.

  17. Booking

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

  19. Post update

    Max Johnston (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

