Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jon Obika (second right) last scored for parent club Morecombe last February

Stuart Kettlewell strengthened his case to be Motherwell manager as a second success in five days moved them six points clear of the Scottish Premiership's bottom spot.

Jon Obika's first goal in more than a year and Blair Spittal's opportunist strike earned an impressive victory over third-placed Heart of Midlothian.

That followed up Wednesday's win over St Mirren in Kettlewell's first game as caretaker and opened up a significant advantage over Motherwell's relegation rivals.

They are now six clear of bottom-placed Dundee United - albeit having played a game more - and five and three points ahead of Ross County and Kilmarnock respectively.

Hearts, whose run of six games unbeaten away from home came to an end, still have a five-point cushion in third spot.

Motherwell expect to appoint a new manager this week, with Kettlewell, Grant McCann and Ian Holloway the last three contenders - and this was another fine audition by the former Ross County manager.

While the man in interim charge not surprisingly relied on an unchanged side to further his cause, Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson was able to recall captain Lawrence Shankland up front and fellow international Cammy Devlin in midfield.

The influence of those two was evident during early moments in which Motherwell displayed a nervousness that belied Kettlewell's suggestion that some of the pressure was off, considering his side would remain ninth no matter the result.

Hearts created the first clear-cut opportunity when a clever Robert Snodgrass chip found Shankland in the clear at the back post only for the striker to head off the outside of the opposite upright.

However, by then, the Lanarkshire side had already settled into the game, with the visitors becoming increasingly disjointed by the time two Sean Goss strikes produced the breakthrough.

The midfielder forced a fine one-handed save from Zander Clark, but the goalkeeper was left stranded from the resulting corner when Goss' mis-hit effort was bundled home by Obika for the on-loan striker's first goal since scoring for Morecambe last February.

A Stephen Kingsley free-kick clipped the top of Motherwell's bar, but while the woodwork thwarted the Hearts defender, it came to Motherwell's aid almost directly after the restart when midfielder Spittal head-flicked a Kevin van Veen cross against the far post and drove home the rebound.

Hearts failed to seriously threaten home goalkeeper Liam Kelly as they strained every sinew to find a way back into the game, but the side re-invigorated under Kettlewell side ran out worthy winners.

Player of the game - Sean Goss (Motherwell)

It was a close run thing between Sean Goss (left) and goalscorer Blair Spittal, but the German was influential with his passing and his role in the opening goal

What's next?

Motherwell travel to face Kilmarnock on 25 February, while Hearts do not feature again until St Johnstone visit on 4 March (both 15:00).

