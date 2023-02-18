Motherwell v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Motherwell caretaker boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to have one or two players back from injury but will not take any risks. Joe Efford and Bevis Mugabi have been training following lengthy lay-offs while Shane Blaney, Ricki Lamie, Lennon Miller, Mikael Mandron and Josh Morris have missed recent games.

Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are out for the season.

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly is suspended but the visitors will otherwise have an unchanged squad. Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion but the club will be careful with his progress.

Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.

Motherwell interim manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I need to make this abundantly clear: if the football club felt I could help them and make something better or get results then I would be more than happy to have a conversation.

"That's what it is, I mean a conversation. And it would just be a layer or two on to what I have already had in terms of trying to prepare a team.

"There are no guarantees that would filter out of that, I wouldn't be looking for any guarantees.

"The most important thing for me - and I am not trying to portray myself as the biggest clubman ever - but I want the best for the football club and the staff."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "When a manager leaves and someone comes in in the interim, it's going to be different. There will be different ideas coming in.

"I watched them on Wednesday against St Mirren and they changed their shape, went 3-5-2 and a bit more direct in their play, more aggressive, and they got the result. So I would expect them to stick with that.

"When you play against teams that are in that interim basis, you never really know what you are going to get."

Did you know?

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has scored 17 Premiership goals this season, the most by a Scottish player since Kris Boyd for Rangers in 2017-18 (18).

