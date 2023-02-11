Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic are on a run of eight straight wins and have lost just once to domestic opposition this season

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not be distracted by the "noise" of speculation linking him with Leeds United.

The Elland Road club are seeking a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

When asked what he would say to any fans who may be concerned by media links, the Australian replied: "I don't think I need to say anything to them.

"I think what supporters want is to make sure I'm focused on preparing the team to win games of football."

Talking after Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup victory over St Mirren, Postecoglou added that his job was to "excite" fans and "make them proud", stressing: "That's my responsibility."

Addressing the Leeds United headlines, he said: "I get the excitement round things like that. If I had a player in a similar boat I'd just tell him, 'keep playing your football and don't worry about anything else, all those kinds of things are just noise'.

"I take my own advice on stuff like that. I've been around the game long enough to know how quickly it changes.

"If anyone thinks for the last seven days I've thought about anything but preparing the team to play today then obviously they haven't got a clear idea of what I'm about."

Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi was withdrawn after injuring his shoulder in the cup tie and the Japanese striker will undergo a scan on Monday.

"With Kyogo he is a quick healer and knowing him he will try to train tomorrow," said Postecoglou.

"We have to be careful with him. We will wait and see what the extent of the injury is and sort of map out a recovery plan for him."