Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Steven Hammell and assistant Brian Kerr, left, both leave the club

Motherwell have sacked manager Steven Hammell after just six months in charge following his side's Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers.

The club have only won a single game since October - away to Arbroath in the previous round.

Motherwell's last home victory was in August, with just goal difference keeping them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Stuart Kettlewell will take interim charge against St Mirren on Wednesday.

"Steven Hammell is and will forever be a colossus," chairman Jim McMahon said.

"Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, his time in charge hasn't worked out the way we all really hoped it would.

"Although this decision has been difficult, we feel it is necessary as we look towards the last third of the Premiership season."

Hammell, the club's post-war appearance record holder, took over from Graham Alexander following Motherwell's collapse against Sligo Rovers in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Despite a positive start, victories, particularly at Fir Park, proved difficult to come by as injuries and individual mistakes took their toll.

The Lanarkshire side spurned a 2-0 lead against 10-man Kilmarnock in their first game back from the World Cup break to draw 2-2, and have lost to fellow strugglers Ross County, St Johnstone and managerless Aberdeen in recent weeks.

Hammell, who will depart along with assistant Brian Kerr, was heavily backed in the January transfer, bringing in nine players to try and preserve their top-flight status.