Harry Kane is unlikely to be bothered if he never wins a trophy and should stay at Tottenham if it makes him happy, says the Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer.

England captain Kane, 29, is Spurs' top scorer with 267 goals and one of only three players, with Shearer and Wayne Rooney, to score 200 Premier League goals.

But he has never won a major trophy.

Shearer said: "I can see why he would take the decision to stay at Spurs."

Former England striker Shearer, who scored 260 Premier League goals, won the 1994-95 title with Blackburn, the only trophy of his career.

In 1996 he turned down Manchester United to join his boyhood club Newcastle, where he played the rest of his career.

Kane has spent his whole career at Spurs, excluding loan spells, after coming through their academy. He is also England's joint top scorer with Rooney on 53.

Harry Kane beat Spurs' scoring record in last weekend's win over Manchester City

Speaking before Spurs' 4-1 defeat by Leicester, Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live: "There is not one minute of any day I look back at my career and say I wish had gone to Manchester United because I would have won medals.

"Harry has the Tottenham record and will have a statue, will get the England record and probably a statue at Wembley and a good chance the Premier League record. They are his medals.

"I can see why he would take the decision to stay at Tottenham. He already has greatness around him and if he doesn't win a trophy I don't think will bother him at all.

"He is the only one who can answer it, if he can say 'I'm the happiest guy alive, I have all the records, I might not have a trophy, but I'm happy'."

Kane recently passed Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 Spurs goals that had stood since 1970. He is 60 goals behind Shearer's Premier League record.

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown agreed with Shearer that the records count as success.

"If he's not winning trophies then it is a trophy on its own if he's going to score the most Premier League goals of all time," Keown said.

"I do admire him staying at Spurs? I like the fact he's a one-club player. But it is a big dilemma for him, surely he wants to win some trophies?

"He's top class, he will take that record and then we won't have to talk about Alan Shearer anymore. I think he'll make 300 goals, without doubt."