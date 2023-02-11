Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480

Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum: German champions win before PSG game

From the section European Football

Thomas Muller in action for Bayern Munich against Bochum
Thomas Muller scored Bayern's opening goal against Bochum on his 427th league appearance for the club, a record for an outfield player

Bayern Munich "need to improve" for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris St-Germain despite a third straight win, says Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern earned a 3-0 home win against Bochum to stay top of the Bundesliga.

Surprise challengers Union Berlin are a point behind the 10-time defending champions after fighting back to beat RB Leipzig 2-1 later on Saturday.

English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored as Borussia Dortmund, who play Chelsea this week, beat Werder Bremen.

Despite the win against Bochum, Bayern boss Nagelsmann said his side must raise their level when they face PSG at Parc des Princes.

"We played well in the first six minutes, after that we weren't in the game," he said.

"The substitutions brought fresh momentum but we have to improve by Tuesday."

Bayern's advantage has been cut since the Bundesliga restarted after the World Cup and winter break.

Nagelsmann's side opened the year with three consecutive draws before returning to winning ways by beating Mainz in the German Cup and a 4-2 league win at Wolfsburg last week.

Bayern lacked fluidity in the early stages against relegation battlers Bochum, but took the lead when Thomas Muller - making his 427th league appearance for the club, a record for an outfield player - pounced on an under-hit back pass from Bochum defender Saidy Janko to score.

Substitute Kingsley Coman doubled Bayern's lead in the second half, with former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry winning and converting a penalty to secure victory.

Dortmund, who have won all five of their Bundesliga games in 2023, are in third place, three points behind Bayern.

England Under-19 winger Gittens, 18, broke the deadlock just seconds after being introduced as a second-half substitute, with Julian Brandt adding another to seal a 2-0 win.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7Gnabry
  • 10SanéSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 77'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forBlindat 67'minutes
  • 22CanceloSubstituted forComanat 60'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 67'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic
  • 46Ibrahimovic

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Riemann
  • 23Janko
  • 20OrdetsBooked at 89mins
  • 4Masovic
  • 16Stafylidis
  • 28KundeSubstituted forOsterhageat 85'minutes
  • 8Losilla
  • 9ZollerSubstituted forAsanoat 68'minutes
  • 10FörsterSubstituted forStögerat 45'minutes
  • 22Antwi-AdjeiSubstituted forHoltmannat 68'minutes
  • 33HofmannSubstituted forGanvoulaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Soares
  • 6Osterhage
  • 7Stöger
  • 11Asano
  • 17Holtmann
  • 18Osei-Tutu
  • 26Johansson
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 35Ganvoula
Referee:
Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamVfL Bochum
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home23
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  3. Post update

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Erhan Masovic (VfL Bochum 1848).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass.

  6. Booking

    Ivan Ordets (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Arijon Ibrahimovic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Ordets (VfL Bochum 1848).

  9. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (VfL Bochum 1848).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arijon Ibrahimovic (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Saidy Janko.

  13. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Patrick Osterhage replaces Pierre Kunde.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arijon Ibrahimovic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daley Blind (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Arijon Ibrahimovic.

  20. Post update

    Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th February 2023

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich3VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480
  • MainzMainz 053AugsburgFC Augsburg1
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20127159184143
2Union Berlin20133435241142
3B Dortmund20131640261440
4Freiburg2011453231137
5RB Leipzig20106440261436
6Frankfurt19105440261435
7Wolfsburg2086638261230
8B Leverkusen208393332127
9Werder Bremen208393139-827
10B Mgladbach197573429526
11Mainz207583032-226
12Köln195862931-223
13Augsburg2063112536-1121
14Hoffenheim2054112939-1019
15VfL Bochum2061132449-2519
16Stuttgart2037102336-1316
17Hertha Berlin1935112035-1514
18Schalke2026121441-2712
View full German Bundesliga table

