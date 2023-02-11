Close menu
French Ligue 1
MonacoMonaco3PSGParis Saint Germain1

Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint Germain: Presnel Kimpembe apologises to fans after defeat

Presnel Kimpembe speaks to PSG fans through a megaphone
Defender Presnel Kimpembe spoke to PSG's away fans at Monaco

Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1.

PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days.

Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first goal, adding two more himself in a dominant win.

PSG host Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Top-scorer Mbappe is already out of the first leg at Parc des Princes with a thigh injury and PSG coach Christophe Galtier will hope Messi recovers in time from the hamstring problem that ruled him out of the trip to Monaco.

A youthful PSG side trailed 2-0 after 18 minutes and although 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back, Ben Yedder scored his 19th goal of the season to secure victory in first-half added time.

France defender Kimpembe was replaced as vice-captainexternal-link by Mbappe last month.

Reigning champions PSG remain top of the table, seven points ahead of Monaco, who moved up to second with the victory.

PSG have now lost three of their seven league matches in 2023, with this latest defeat coming after they were knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille on Wednesday.

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates scoring against Paris St-Germain in Ligue 1
Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 14 Ligue 1 goals this season, moving level with Reims' Folarin Balogun

Line-ups

Monaco

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 16Nübel
  • 26Aguilar
  • 6Disasi
  • 3Maripán
  • 12Caio Henrique
  • 19Fofana
  • 4CamaraSubstituted forMatazoat 90+3'minutes
  • 27Diatta
  • 17GolovinSubstituted forJakobsat 80'minutes
  • 44Ben SeghirSubstituted forMinaminoat 72'minutes
  • 10Ben YedderSubstituted forEmboloat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Boadu
  • 14Jakobs
  • 15Matazo
  • 18Minamino
  • 30Didillon
  • 31Volland
  • 34Matsima
  • 36Embolo
  • 77Gelson Martins

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forGharbiat 59'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 31BitshiabuSubstituted forRamosat 45'minutes
  • 29PembéléSubstituted forHakimiat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forKimpembeat 80'minutes
  • 28Soler
  • 14Bernat
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forHousniat 80'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 2Hakimi
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Ramos
  • 16Rico
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 90Letellier
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Monaco. Caio Henrique tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Eliot Matazo replaces Mohamed Camara.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Ilyes Housni (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Caio Henrique (Monaco).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Takumi Minamino (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Krépin Diatta (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Monaco).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Breel Embolo (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismail Jakobs (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Breel Embolo following a fast break.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ilyes Housni replaces Hugo Ekitike.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Ismail Jakobs replaces Aleksandr Golovin.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Vitinha.

  20. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG23173355203554
2Marseille23145443202347
3Monaco23145451302147
4Lens22137234161846
5Rennes22124641251640
6Lille22115638271138
7Nice2310763021937
8Lorient2210663534136
9Lyon229583324932
10Clermont238782429-531
11Reims2261242626030
12Toulouse228593638-229
13Nantes2251072326-325
14Brest2248102435-1120
15Montpellier2262143145-1420
16Troyes2247113348-1519
17Strasbourg2239102739-1218
18Ajaccio2353151842-2418
19Auxerre2235141846-2814
20Angers2223171847-299
View full French Ligue 1 table

